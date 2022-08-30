Connect with us

Movies

The Suspect Review- Aidan Turner, Sadistic thriller
Advertisement

Movies

‘Animal Kingdom’: Who Survived the Dramatic Series Finale?

Entertainment Movies

'Samaritan' is Amazon's Not-So-Good Film Starring Sylvester Stallone

Movies

The Invitation (2022) Movie Review - What's In It For Me?

Movies

Liger movie review: An Epic Cringefest From Vijay Deverakonda

Movies

'Laal Singh Chaddha' 'Raksha Bandhan' Have A Slow Start, Registers Only 20 Occupancy

Entertainment Movies

Hobbits, Dwarves, and Elves Collide in Full Teaser for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Movies

New Trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder Offers Unholy Christian bale

Movies

The Best Cult Movies on Netflix and How to Watch Them

Movies

Avatar 2 (2022) Movie Download Link Leaked Online on Torrent

Movies Trending News

Tesla Model 3 Caused A Fatal Car Accident, Driver Dies

Movies

All the Russian films pulled from release so far, from 'Batman' to 'Ambulance' and 'Morbius'

Movies

'Peacemaker' Watch online Free Movie- HBO Max

Movies

Top 5 Movies On DisneyPlus Hotstar For Nostalgia

Movies Entertainment

What Are the Best Movies of All Time?

Movies Entertainment

What are the Scariest Star Trek Episodes, and Why?

Movies Entertainment

UWatchFree: A Popular Website For Watching Free Movies Online

Movies Entertainment

Soap2day - Watch Free HD Movies and TV Series Online

Entertainment Movies

5 Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix

Movies Entertainment

Use Movierulz for the Availability of the Range of Movies

Movies

The Suspect Review- Aidan Turner, Sadistic thriller

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

39 seconds ago

on

The Suspect Review- Aidan Turner ,Sadistic thriller

The Suspect Review:

Aidan Turner, the possessor of the naked-while-scything torso in Poldark that felled a generation of viewers, is back.

This time, he is in The Suspect movie (ITV), an adaptation of Michael Robotham’s 2004 novel of the same name.

He plays the clothed psychologist Dr. Joseph O’Loughlin

He plays the clothed psychologist Dr. Joseph O’Loughlin and is in possession of a beard so impressive that I suspect it may have required planning permission.

Turner, his admirable cheekbones smothered by a luxuriant bush that would leave Monty Don swooning, is Dr. Joe O’Loughlin, a successful psychologist.

When we first meet him, he is celebrated for a courageous rooftop rescue and basking in the adoration of his lovely family, delightful home, and the world in general.

The suspect

But there’s something stirring under Dr. Joe’s beard.

The murder of a young woman – sadly, we’re on that all too familiar plot path again – throws up curious connections to his past, connections which he ham-fistedly tries to cover up when the police come calling.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joe is treating a disturbed young man fixated on the number 21 whose sole purpose appears to be to provide another suspect in the story.

There’s no denying the plot of The Suspect (2022) hangs on scarcely credible coincidences, and despite his best efforts, Turner struggles to make Dr. Joe come across as anything other than guilty as charged, your honor.

The suspect

One unsettling aspect of his character is that Dr. Joe has recently been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s, which I sincerely hope is not just a plot device to make him extra twitchy. Because that would be seriously bad taste.

What it all boils down to, as the investigating DI pithily points out, is this: Is Dr. Joe a rooftop hero or a sick killer?

And for all its hackneyed moody menace and slithery red herrings, I suspect I’ll be tuning in to The Suspect cast to find out if Aidan’s beard really is as guilty as it looks.

The verdict’s on a razor’s edge.

What is the suspect (2022 release date)

Must Read:  The suspect (2013) Movie link. – Watch Online For ‘Free

The Suspect airs on ITV this Monday at 9 pm.

Related CTN News:

Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review (2022)

Avatar 2 (2022) Movie Download Link Leaked Online on Torrent

Cozy Fall Movies to Re-Visit This Autumn/Winter
Related Topics:
Continue Reading