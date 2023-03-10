John Wick 4 Star Donnie Yen The Latest Victim of Cancelled Culture

Connect with us

Hong Kong Actor Donnie Yen The Latest Victim of Cancelled Culture

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to have Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen removed from his role as an Oscar presenter due to his support for the Chinese government. A group of Hong Kong residents started the online petition over his remarks on protests in Hong Kong.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, whose members vote on who receives the Oscars, has yet to respond to the petition.

Donnie Yen is a well-known action star who recently sparked controversy by referring to the protests as a riot in an interview.

The 59-year-old is best known for the IP Man films, a Hong Kong series based on a martial arts master that has grossed over US$400 million (£338 million) at the global box office. He will next be seen in the Hollywood film John Wick 4 alongside Keanu Reeves.

The petition – set up by well-known Hong Kong activist Tong Wai-hung – claims that the Academy’s invitation to Yen shows “contempt for the people of Hong Kong” and his presence will “damage the image and reputation of the film industry”. It has received over 84,000 signatures.

Yen was announced as a presenter for the 95th Academy Awards, which will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles. It is unknown which category Yen will be presenting in, the BBC reports.

Donnie Yen

Donnie Yen was born in Guangzhou, China, and raised in Hong Kong before moving to the United States when he was 11 years old. He obtained US citizenship but later renounced it.

The father of three reiterated his opposition to the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in a recent interview with GQ Hype. Protests were sparked initially by plans to allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, before morphing into a broader anti-government movement.

“It wasn’t even a protest; it was a riot. I’m not going to be here discussing how to change people’s attitudes about it “Yen stated.

“But, in my own experience, I was there, and I had many friends who were there. I don’t want to get into politics. Many people may be offended by what I’m saying, but I’m speaking from personal experience.”

CNN hong kong

Donnie Yen also claimed that Western news organizations such as CNN only cover “negative stories” about China.

As a Hong Kong delegate, he attended the Two Sessions in Beijing earlier this month, the annual meetings of China’s legislature and top political advisory body. Thousands of representatives from across the country attend.

Yen is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which has no real legislative power and is made up of people from all walks of life.
