Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches to $1.05 Billion for Tuesday’s Drawing

(CTN News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has topped a billion dollars, making it the eighth big jackpot in U.S. history.

According to the Mega Millions website, there was no winner in Friday’s drawing, so Tuesday’s jackpot will be $1.05 billion. There’s a cash option of $527.9 million.

Final ticket sales will determine the jackpot. It’s tied for the fourth biggest Mega Millions and the seventh biggest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

Someone won $20 million on April 18 in East Syracuse, New York, and $483 million on April 14 in Ozone Park, New York. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $60 million, with a cash option of $30.4 million.