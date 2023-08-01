Mega Millions
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches to $1.05 Billion for Tuesday’s Drawing
(CTN News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has topped a billion dollars, making it the eighth big jackpot in U.S. history.
According to the Mega Millions website, there was no winner in Friday’s drawing, so Tuesday’s jackpot will be $1.05 billion. There’s a cash option of $527.9 million.
Final ticket sales will determine the jackpot. It’s tied for the fourth biggest Mega Millions and the seventh biggest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.
Someone won $20 million on April 18 in East Syracuse, New York, and $483 million on April 14 in Ozone Park, New York. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $60 million, with a cash option of $30.4 million.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 28, 2023
Do You Have Luck Today?
Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers for July 28, 2023:
5 – 10 – 28 – 52 – 63 and Megaball 18
Megaplier was 5x
The Mega Millions Jackpot For July 28, Friday’s Drawing, Has a $940 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $472.5 MILLION.
The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday
Where can I play Mega Millions?
The game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions is unavailable in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah.
Lottery tickets are available at many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores.
Mega Millions Lottery tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites. For more information, contact your state lottery.
Top Mega Millions of jackpots
-
$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
-
$1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
-
$656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
-
$648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
-
$543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California