Connect with us

Lifestyles

Novice Monks Study While Wear Face Shields and Saffron Mask
Advertisement

Lifestyles

Simple Rules to Make Your Relationship Last a Lifetime

Lifestyles

Thai Women Ponder Abortion Due to Covid-19 Coronavirus

Farming & Agriculture News

Thailand's Finance Ministry Mulls Cash Handout for Farmers

Lifestyles

Keeping Safe from the Covid-19 with Thai Style Social Distancing

Lifestyles

Five Unique Ideas for Your Teenager’s Bedroom

Lifestyles

The Best Secrets Nobody Told You about Interior Design

Lifestyles

What's Behind Thailand's Rise in Domestic Violence

Lifestyles

Custom-Made Cardboard Ring Boxes by Duegi Scatolificio

Lifestyles

Serafino Consoli Jewelry Found in the World's Most Eloquent Locations

Lifestyles

Novice Monks Study While Wear Face Shields and Saffron Mask

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Novice monks bankok

The covid-19 crisis has closed schools and universities around the world, but at a Buddhist temple in Thailand’s capital, young novices monks in saffron masks are pressing on with their studies while observing social distancing.

About 60 student monks, some of them elementary school age, wear face shields and cloth masks. Some matching their saffron-colour robes, as they attend lessons at Wat Molilokayaram, a temple in Bangkok.

The novices live at the temple, so its abbot saw no reason to discontinue their study of the ancient scriptural language of Pali because of the virus, which has seen all government schools closed for weeks.

Instead, the temple has set desks no less than 2 meters (6.56 ft) apart to try to prevent any spread of the virus.

“We check temperatures of all monks and novices every morning,” abbot, who uses the monastic name Phra Theppariyattimolee told Reuters.

“Monk and novice monks are required to wear face masks when they have activities outside their living quarters … This is to protect all involved.”

The temple is now closed to the usual Thai practice of monks receiving alms of food from the public. Instead, food is cooked inside the temple and distributed to everyone, the abbot said.

Buddhism is practiced by more than 90 percent of Thailand’s population, and temples were education centres for centuries before the introduction of state-run schools.

Temple-based schools like that at Wat Molilokayaram continue to offer specialized religious instruction for would-be monk.

Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths from the new coronavirus that globally has infected 2.5 million people and killed more than 175,000 since first appearing in Wuhan, China.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement