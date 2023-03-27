If you’re new to WordPress, finding your login URL can be a bit confusing. However, once you know where to look, it’s quite simple.

This article will show you how to find your WordPress login URL.

What is a WordPress Login URL?

Your WordPress login URL is the page where you can access the admin dashboard of your WordPress site. This is where you can change your site, add new content, install plugins, and more.

How to Find Your WordPress Login URL?

Depending on your specific situation, there are a few different ways to find your WordPress login URL.

Method 1: Use the Default Login URL

By default, your WordPress login URL is your website URL followed by /wp-admin. For example, if your website URL is https://example.com/, your login URL would be https://example.com/wp-admin.

Method 2: Use the Custom Login URL

Some WordPress site owners choose to use a custom login URL for added security. If this is the case for your site, you’ll need to know the custom URL in order to access the admin dashboard.

If you’re not sure whether your site uses a custom login URL, you can check by looking at your site’s login page.

If the URL in your browser’s address bar includes a string of random characters after /wp-login.php, your site likely has a custom login URL.

Method 3: Use the WordPress Login Plugin

If you can’t find your login URL using the above methods, you can use a WordPress plugin to help. One popular option is the “Login URL” plugin, which adds a widget to your site’s sidebar that links directly to your login page.

Why You Need to Know Your WordPress Login URL

Knowing your WordPress login URL is important because it gives you access to your site’s admin dashboard. This is where you can make changes to your site’s design, content, and functionality.

Additionally, if you ever forget your login URL or cannot access it for some reason, you won’t be able to make any changes to your site until you can log in.