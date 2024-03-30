Free Job Alert 2024: Latest Govt Jobs Updates

Free Job Alert 2024: Candidates can always apply for various posts and positions at the Central and State levels. Aspirants who want to become government employees need to keep an eye on all the vacancies. The Sarkari exam free job alert list is shared below for candidates’ reference, and it will let them know about the latest jobs.

Government Exams Post Last Date to Apply Kolkata Police Recruitment Constable Mar 29, 2024 NVS Recruitment Teacher Mar 31, 2024 DU Recruitment Non-Teaching Posts Mar 31, 2024 Indian Bank Recruitment Specialist Officer Apr 1, 2024 UKMSSB Recruitment Nursing Officer Apr 1, 2024 BPSC Recruitment Headmaster and Headteacher Apr 2, 2024 BHEL Recruitment Engineer and Others Apr 3, 2024 UKPSC Recruitment State Services Apr 3, 2024 KPSC Recruitment Village Accountant Apr 3, 2024 West Bengal Police Recruitment Constable Apr 5, 2024 RSMSSB Recruitment Junior Instructor Apr 5, 2024 UKSSSC Recruitment Scaler Apr 8, 2024 Indian Railway Recruitment RRB Technician Apr 8, 2024 APSC Recruitment Veterinary Officer Apr 10, 2024 UKSSSC Recruitment Assistant Teacher Apr 12, 2024 OPSC AEE Recruitment Assistant Executive Engineer Apr 12, 2024 SEBI Recruitment Assistant Manager Apr 13, 2024 SPMCIL Recruitment Supervisor and Others Apr 15, 2024 OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Assistant Professor Apr 16, 2024 SSB Odisha Recruitment Lecturer Apr 19, 2024 MP SET Exam SET Exam 2024 Apr 20, 2024 Gujarat Police Recruitment Constable Apr 30, 2024 OSSSC Recruitment Teacher Apr 30, 2024 OSSC CGL Recruitment Combined Graduate Level May 2, 2024 RPF Recruitment Constable May 14, 2024 TN MRB Recruitment Assistant Surgeon May 15, 2024 UPSSSC Recruitment Junior Analyst May 15, 2024 UPSSSC Recruitment Technica Assistant May 31, 2024 UPSSSC Recruitment Junior Engineer Jun 7, 2024

Upcoming Govt Jobs in 2024

Many vacancies will be available in the coming months. Some have been announced, while others are speculations. The table of relevant links below will help!

Exam Name Admit Card Release Date Exam Date HPSC HCS Mains Exam Third week of Mar 2024 Mar 30-31, 2024 CGPSC Mains Exam First week of Jun 2024 Jun 13-16, 2024

Upcoming Govt Exams in 2024

Listed below are all the upcoming government exams in 2024. Candidates should check and mark the dates for future reference. The prior date update will help them start preparing on time.

Recruitment Link Post Name Application Date (Expected) Ladakh Police Recruitment Constable Executive Mar 2024 Indian Army Recruitment Agniveer Mar 2024 CRPF Recruitment GD Constable Mar 2024

Free Job Alerts: List of Trending Government Jobs

In the table below, candidates can find a list of all trending pages under various categories.

Free Job Alerts: Central Wise Govt Jobs

The Central Government recruits people for all kinds of posts and jobs throughout the year. Innumerable categories of jobs are available under the central government – jobs for matriculates, jobs for 12th passers, jobs for graduates, jobs for engineers, and so on.

Recruitment Link Last Date to Apply UPSC Recruitment Mar 27, 2024 ESIC Recruitment Mar 27, 2024 RSMSSB Recruitment Apr 5, 2024 RPF Recruitment May 14, 2024

Free Job Alerts: State Wise Govt Jobs

The job in the State Government is just as appealing as that in the Central Government. In addition to a good salary, job security, perks and bonuses, retirement benefits, medical benefits, fixed working hours, decent off days, work-life balance, etc., it offers many benefits.

Below is a list of states where candidates can find free job alerts for the latest and trending jobs.

Tamil Nadu Jobs Karnataka Jobs Chhattisgarh Jobs Bihar Jobs Andhra Pradesh Jobs Gujarat Jobs Delhi Jobs West Bengal Jobs Telangana Jobs Punjab Jobs Uttarakhand Jobs Rajasthan Jobs Haryana Jobs Maharashtra Jobs Madhya Pradesh Jobs Uttar Pradesh Jobs Assam Jobs Jharkhand Jobs Jammu & Kashmir Jobs Bangalore Jobs Noida Jobs

Latest Free Job Alerts 2024: Education Wise Govt Jobs

This list will help candidates track the latest free job alerts based on their qualifications without hassle.

10th Pass Govt Jobs 12th Pass Govt Jobs Degree Level Govt Jobs BECIL Recruitment HPCL Recruitment HCL Recruitment Sainik School Jhunjhunu Southern Railway Recruitment Cochin Shipyard Recruitment Eastern Railway Recruitment NHM Karnataka Recruitment ICF Recruitment Kerala PSC Recruitment TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment ICF Recruitment TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment Indian Army Recruitment BECIL Recruitment Konkan Railway Recruitment SSB Recruitment AAI Recruitment Indian Army Recruitment GSSSB Recruitment HAL Recruitment TIFR Recruitment Indian Post Office Recruitment PG Level Govt Jobs Engineering Govt Jobs Nursing Govt Jobs DU Recruitment TIFR Recruitment AIESL Recruitment OMC Recruitment State Health Bihar Recruitment AIIMS Delhi Recruitment Bihar SHSB Recruitment Diploma Level Govt Jobs ITI Level Govt Jobs Below 10th Pass Jobs OMC Recruitment GSSSB Recruitment East Central Railway Recruitment NLC Recruitment Mahatrensco Recruitment AAICLAS Recruitment Neighrims Recruitment CRIS Recruitment

Free Job Alerts 2024: Sector-Wise Govt Jobs

Below are details on sector-wise government jobs, such as Police, Railway, Bank, and others.

Police Free Job Alert

Police jobs are usually released under the state government. Those who are interested in police jobs should check out the links below.

Bank Free Job Alert

In addition to being easier to crack, banking jobs offer fewer working days and comfortable shifts. Check out these bank jobs for more info.

Railway Free Job Alert

Railways usually recruit on bumper openings for different positions. They’re one of the biggest recruiters of all jobs. So, getting free job alerts on Railway jobs would be helpful for job seekers.

You might be interested in these Railway jobs

Southern Railway Recruitment South Eastern Railway Recruitment South Western Railway Recruitment Southern Central Railway Recruitment Konkan Railway Recruitment

RRB Jobs Free Job Alert

RRB conducts a lot of railway jobs all year long. However, these jobs are posted regionally. Here’s a list of all RRB free job alerts,

SSC Jobs Free Job Alert

SSC, also known as the Staff Selection Commission, is well-known among candidates. It offers many jobs, such as CHSL, MTS, CGL, JE, GD constable, Stenographer, CPO, and more.

10th Pass Jobs Free Job Alerts

In the Railway sector, plenty of jobs require matriculation as the minimum requirement. This list of free job alerts on 10th-pass jobs will help candidates categorize them.

Sainik School Jhunjhunu Southern Railway BECIL Recruitment HCL Recruitment

