Free Job Alert 2024: Latest Govt Jobs Updates
Free Job Alert 2024 Latest Govt Jobs Updates

Free Job Alert 2024: Candidates can always apply for various posts and positions at the Central and State levels. Aspirants who want to become government employees need to keep an eye on all the vacancies. The Sarkari exam free job alert list is shared below for candidates’ reference, and it will let them know about the latest jobs.

Freejobalert 2024 Notifications

All qualifications are welcome to join this free job alerts page. It’s a platform for 8th/ 10th/ 12th/ ITI/ Diploma/ Degree/ Post-Graduate Degree/PhD candidates seeking government jobs.

Here are the links for different categories of jobs if you’re looking for a free government job.

Government Exams Post Last Date to Apply
Kolkata Police Recruitment Constable Mar 29, 2024
NVS Recruitment Teacher Mar 31, 2024
DU Recruitment Non-Teaching Posts Mar 31, 2024
Indian Bank Recruitment Specialist Officer Apr 1, 2024
UKMSSB Recruitment Nursing Officer Apr 1, 2024
BPSC Recruitment Headmaster and Headteacher Apr 2, 2024
BHEL Recruitment Engineer and Others Apr 3, 2024
UKPSC Recruitment State Services Apr 3, 2024
KPSC Recruitment Village Accountant Apr 3, 2024
West Bengal Police Recruitment Constable Apr 5, 2024
RSMSSB Recruitment Junior Instructor Apr 5, 2024
UKSSSC Recruitment Scaler Apr 8, 2024
Indian Railway Recruitment RRB Technician Apr 8, 2024
APSC Recruitment Veterinary Officer Apr 10, 2024
UKSSSC Recruitment Assistant Teacher Apr 12, 2024
OPSC AEE Recruitment Assistant Executive Engineer Apr 12, 2024
SEBI Recruitment Assistant Manager Apr 13, 2024
SPMCIL Recruitment Supervisor and Others Apr 15, 2024
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Assistant Professor Apr 16, 2024
SSB Odisha Recruitment Lecturer Apr 19, 2024
MP SET Exam SET Exam 2024 Apr 20, 2024
Gujarat Police Recruitment Constable Apr 30, 2024
OSSSC Recruitment Teacher Apr 30, 2024
OSSC CGL Recruitment Combined Graduate Level May 2, 2024
RPF Recruitment Constable May 14, 2024
TN MRB Recruitment Assistant Surgeon May 15, 2024
UPSSSC Recruitment Junior Analyst May 15, 2024
UPSSSC Recruitment Technica Assistant May 31, 2024
UPSSSC Recruitment Junior Engineer Jun 7, 2024

Upcoming Govt Jobs in 2024

Many vacancies will be available in the coming months. Some have been announced, while others are speculations. The table of relevant links below will help!

Exam Name Admit Card Release Date Exam Date
HPSC HCS Mains Exam Third week of Mar 2024 Mar 30-31, 2024
CGPSC Mains Exam First week of Jun 2024 Jun 13-16, 2024

Upcoming Govt Exams in 2024

Listed below are all the upcoming government exams in 2024. Candidates should check and mark the dates for future reference. The prior date update will help them start preparing on time.

Recruitment Link Post Name Application Date (Expected) 
Ladakh Police Recruitment Constable Executive Mar 2024
Indian Army Recruitment Agniveer Mar 2024
CRPF Recruitment GD Constable Mar 2024

Free Job Alerts: List of Trending Government Jobs

In the table below, candidates can find a list of all trending pages under various categories.

Latest Results Latest Admit Cards Syllabus
CRPF Result

DFCCIL Result

BSF Result

APSC CCE Mains Result

 AWES Admit Card

JKPSC Admit Card

Delhi Police Admit Card

KPSC Admit Card

 BMC Syllabus

TNPSC Syllabus

KPTCL Syllabus

UKPSC Syllabus

Answer Keys Previous Papers Upcoming Exams
JSSC JE Answer Key

BSF Tradesman Answer Key

MPPSC Answer Key

Patna High Court Answer key

 India Coast Guard Papers

IOCL Apprentice Papers

BSF Tradesman Papers

RPF Constable Papers

 BPSC Judicial Services Main Examination

UPSC IFS (Mains)

Delhi Judicial Services Exam

Assam Rifles Tradesman Exam

Free Job Alerts: Central Wise Govt Jobs

The Central Government recruits people for all kinds of posts and jobs throughout the year. Innumerable categories of jobs are available under the central government – jobs for matriculates, jobs for 12th passers, jobs for graduates, jobs for engineers, and so on.

Recruitment Link Last Date to Apply
UPSC Recruitment Mar 27, 2024
ESIC Recruitment Mar 27, 2024
RSMSSB Recruitment Apr 5, 2024
RPF Recruitment May 14, 2024

Free Job Alerts: State Wise Govt Jobs

The job in the State Government is just as appealing as that in the Central Government. In addition to a good salary, job security, perks and bonuses, retirement benefits, medical benefits, fixed working hours, decent off days, work-life balance, etc., it offers many benefits.

Below is a list of states where candidates can find free job alerts for the latest and trending jobs.

Tamil Nadu Jobs Karnataka Jobs Chhattisgarh Jobs
Bihar Jobs Andhra Pradesh Jobs Gujarat Jobs
Delhi Jobs West Bengal Jobs Telangana Jobs
Punjab Jobs Uttarakhand Jobs Rajasthan Jobs
Haryana Jobs Maharashtra Jobs Madhya Pradesh Jobs
Uttar Pradesh Jobs Assam Jobs Jharkhand Jobs
Jammu & Kashmir Jobs Bangalore Jobs Noida Jobs

Latest Free Job Alerts 2024: Education Wise Govt Jobs

This list will help candidates track the latest free job alerts based on their qualifications without hassle.

10th Pass Govt Jobs 12th Pass Govt Jobs Degree Level Govt Jobs
BECIL Recruitment

HPCL Recruitment

HCL Recruitment

Sainik School Jhunjhunu

Southern Railway Recruitment

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment

Eastern Railway Recruitment

NHM Karnataka Recruitment

ICF Recruitment

Kerala PSC Recruitment

TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment

 ICF Recruitment

TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment

Indian Army Recruitment

BECIL Recruitment

Konkan Railway Recruitment

SSB Recruitment

 AAI Recruitment

Indian Army Recruitment

GSSSB Recruitment

HAL Recruitment

TIFR Recruitment

Indian Post Office Recruitment
PG Level Govt Jobs Engineering Govt Jobs Nursing Govt Jobs
DU Recruitment

TIFR Recruitment

 AIESL Recruitment

OMC Recruitment

State Health Bihar Recruitment

 AIIMS Delhi Recruitment

Bihar SHSB Recruitment
Diploma Level Govt Jobs ITI Level Govt Jobs Below 10th Pass Jobs
OMC Recruitment

GSSSB Recruitment

  East Central Railway Recruitment

NLC Recruitment

Mahatrensco Recruitment

 AAICLAS Recruitment

Neighrims Recruitment

CRIS Recruitment

Free Job Alerts 2024: Sector-Wise Govt Jobs

Below are details on sector-wise government jobs, such as Police, Railway, Bank, and others.

Police Free Job Alert

Police jobs are usually released under the state government. Those who are interested in police jobs should check out the links below.

Bank Free Job Alert

In addition to being easier to crack, banking jobs offer fewer working days and comfortable shifts. Check out these bank jobs for more info.

Railway Free Job Alert

Railways usually recruit on bumper openings for different positions. They’re one of the biggest recruiters of all jobs. So, getting free job alerts on Railway jobs would be helpful for job seekers.

You might be interested in these Railway jobs

Southern Railway Recruitment South Eastern Railway Recruitment
South Western Railway Recruitment Southern Central Railway Recruitment
Konkan Railway Recruitment

RRB Jobs Free Job Alert

RRB conducts a lot of railway jobs all year long. However, these jobs are posted regionally. Here’s a list of all RRB free job alerts,

SSC Jobs Free Job Alert

SSC, also known as the Staff Selection Commission, is well-known among candidates. It offers many jobs, such as CHSL, MTS, CGL, JE, GD constable, Stenographer, CPO, and more.

10th Pass Jobs Free Job Alerts

In the Railway sector, plenty of jobs require matriculation as the minimum requirement. This list of free job alerts on 10th-pass jobs will help candidates categorize them.

Sainik School Jhunjhunu Southern Railway
BECIL Recruitment HCL Recruitment

Free Job Alert FAQs 2024

What is a Free Job Alert about?

It provides free job alerts, Sarkari Job Alerts, Free Govt Job Alerts, Railway Job Alerts, Free Job Notifications, Online Application Forms, Exam Dates, Education Qualifications, Online application Apply links, and more.

Why Getmyuni for Free Job Alert?

The GMU Page is updated regularly with information. It’s easy to use and provides instant access to notifications.

How to get Free Government Jobs Alert in 2024?

GetMyUni is the best place to keep up with all the latest updates.

How can I stay updated on the latest free job alerts?

Staying updated is important to landing your dream job. Sign up for GMU’s free job alerts to receive the latest news.

Are Qualification-wise Govt Jobs available on the GMU Free Job Alert page?

Our job board has 10th—and 12th-pass Government Jobs, Diploma Government Jobs, ITI Government Jobs, Degree Government Jobs, Engineering Degree Government Jobs, and more.
