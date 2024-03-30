Learning
Free Job Alert 2024: Latest Govt Jobs Updates
Free Job Alert 2024: Candidates can always apply for various posts and positions at the Central and State levels. Aspirants who want to become government employees need to keep an eye on all the vacancies. The Sarkari exam free job alert list is shared below for candidates’ reference, and it will let them know about the latest jobs.
Freejobalert 2024 Notifications
All qualifications are welcome to join this free job alerts page. It’s a platform for 8th/ 10th/ 12th/ ITI/ Diploma/ Degree/ Post-Graduate Degree/PhD candidates seeking government jobs.
Here are the links for different categories of jobs if you’re looking for a free government job.
|Government Exams
|Post
|Last Date to Apply
|Kolkata Police Recruitment
|Constable
|Mar 29, 2024
|NVS Recruitment
|Teacher
|Mar 31, 2024
|DU Recruitment
|Non-Teaching Posts
|Mar 31, 2024
|Indian Bank Recruitment
|Specialist Officer
|Apr 1, 2024
|UKMSSB Recruitment
|Nursing Officer
|Apr 1, 2024
|BPSC Recruitment
|Headmaster and Headteacher
|Apr 2, 2024
|BHEL Recruitment
|Engineer and Others
|Apr 3, 2024
|UKPSC Recruitment
|State Services
|Apr 3, 2024
|KPSC Recruitment
|Village Accountant
|Apr 3, 2024
|West Bengal Police Recruitment
|Constable
|Apr 5, 2024
|RSMSSB Recruitment
|Junior Instructor
|Apr 5, 2024
|UKSSSC Recruitment
|Scaler
|Apr 8, 2024
|Indian Railway Recruitment
|RRB Technician
|Apr 8, 2024
|APSC Recruitment
|Veterinary Officer
|Apr 10, 2024
|UKSSSC Recruitment
|Assistant Teacher
|Apr 12, 2024
|OPSC AEE Recruitment
|Assistant Executive Engineer
|Apr 12, 2024
|SEBI Recruitment
|Assistant Manager
|Apr 13, 2024
|SPMCIL Recruitment
|Supervisor and Others
|Apr 15, 2024
|OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment
|Assistant Professor
|Apr 16, 2024
|SSB Odisha Recruitment
|Lecturer
|Apr 19, 2024
|MP SET Exam
|SET Exam 2024
|Apr 20, 2024
|Gujarat Police Recruitment
|Constable
|Apr 30, 2024
|OSSSC Recruitment
|Teacher
|Apr 30, 2024
|OSSC CGL Recruitment
|Combined Graduate Level
|May 2, 2024
|RPF Recruitment
|Constable
|May 14, 2024
|TN MRB Recruitment
|Assistant Surgeon
|May 15, 2024
|UPSSSC Recruitment
|Junior Analyst
|May 15, 2024
|UPSSSC Recruitment
|Technica Assistant
|May 31, 2024
|UPSSSC Recruitment
|Junior Engineer
|Jun 7, 2024
Upcoming Govt Jobs in 2024
Many vacancies will be available in the coming months. Some have been announced, while others are speculations. The table of relevant links below will help!
|Exam Name
|Admit Card Release Date
|Exam Date
|HPSC HCS Mains Exam
|Third week of Mar 2024
|Mar 30-31, 2024
|CGPSC Mains Exam
|First week of Jun 2024
|Jun 13-16, 2024
Upcoming Govt Exams in 2024
Listed below are all the upcoming government exams in 2024. Candidates should check and mark the dates for future reference. The prior date update will help them start preparing on time.
|Recruitment Link
|Post Name
|Application Date (Expected)
|Ladakh Police Recruitment
|Constable Executive
|Mar 2024
|Indian Army Recruitment
|Agniveer
|Mar 2024
|CRPF Recruitment
|GD Constable
|Mar 2024
Free Job Alerts: List of Trending Government Jobs
In the table below, candidates can find a list of all trending pages under various categories.
|Latest Results
|Latest Admit Cards
|Syllabus
|CRPF Result
DFCCIL Result
BSF Result
APSC CCE Mains Result
READ MORE
|AWES Admit Card
JKPSC Admit Card
Delhi Police Admit Card
KPSC Admit Card
READ MORE
|BMC Syllabus
TNPSC Syllabus
KPTCL Syllabus
UKPSC Syllabus
READ MORE
|Answer Keys
|Previous Papers
|Upcoming Exams
|JSSC JE Answer Key
BSF Tradesman Answer Key
MPPSC Answer Key
Patna High Court Answer key
READ MORE
|India Coast Guard Papers
IOCL Apprentice Papers
BSF Tradesman Papers
RPF Constable Papers
|BPSC Judicial Services Main Examination
UPSC IFS (Mains)
Delhi Judicial Services Exam
Assam Rifles Tradesman Exam
Free Job Alerts: Central Wise Govt Jobs
The Central Government recruits people for all kinds of posts and jobs throughout the year. Innumerable categories of jobs are available under the central government – jobs for matriculates, jobs for 12th passers, jobs for graduates, jobs for engineers, and so on.
|Recruitment Link
|Last Date to Apply
|UPSC Recruitment
|Mar 27, 2024
|ESIC Recruitment
|Mar 27, 2024
|RSMSSB Recruitment
|Apr 5, 2024
|RPF Recruitment
|May 14, 2024
Free Job Alerts: State Wise Govt Jobs
The job in the State Government is just as appealing as that in the Central Government. In addition to a good salary, job security, perks and bonuses, retirement benefits, medical benefits, fixed working hours, decent off days, work-life balance, etc., it offers many benefits.
Below is a list of states where candidates can find free job alerts for the latest and trending jobs.
|Tamil Nadu Jobs
|Karnataka Jobs
|Chhattisgarh Jobs
|Bihar Jobs
|Andhra Pradesh Jobs
|Gujarat Jobs
|Delhi Jobs
|West Bengal Jobs
|Telangana Jobs
|Punjab Jobs
|Uttarakhand Jobs
|Rajasthan Jobs
|Haryana Jobs
|Maharashtra Jobs
|Madhya Pradesh Jobs
|Uttar Pradesh Jobs
|Assam Jobs
|Jharkhand Jobs
|Jammu & Kashmir Jobs
|Bangalore Jobs
|Noida Jobs
Latest Free Job Alerts 2024: Education Wise Govt Jobs
This list will help candidates track the latest free job alerts based on their qualifications without hassle.
|10th Pass Govt Jobs
|12th Pass Govt Jobs
|Degree Level Govt Jobs
|BECIL Recruitment
HPCL Recruitment
HCL Recruitment
Sainik School Jhunjhunu
Southern Railway Recruitment
Cochin Shipyard Recruitment
Eastern Railway Recruitment
NHM Karnataka Recruitment
ICF Recruitment
Kerala PSC Recruitment
TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment
|ICF Recruitment
TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment
Indian Army Recruitment
BECIL Recruitment
Konkan Railway Recruitment
SSB Recruitment
|AAI Recruitment
Indian Army Recruitment
GSSSB Recruitment
HAL Recruitment
TIFR Recruitment
Indian Post Office Recruitment
|PG Level Govt Jobs
|Engineering Govt Jobs
|Nursing Govt Jobs
|DU Recruitment
TIFR Recruitment
|AIESL Recruitment
OMC Recruitment
State Health Bihar Recruitment
|AIIMS Delhi Recruitment
Bihar SHSB Recruitment
|Diploma Level Govt Jobs
|ITI Level Govt Jobs
|Below 10th Pass Jobs
|OMC Recruitment
GSSSB Recruitment
| East Central Railway Recruitment
NLC Recruitment
Mahatrensco Recruitment
|AAICLAS Recruitment
Neighrims Recruitment
CRIS Recruitment
Free Job Alerts 2024: Sector-Wise Govt Jobs
Below are details on sector-wise government jobs, such as Police, Railway, Bank, and others.
Police Free Job Alert
Police jobs are usually released under the state government. Those who are interested in police jobs should check out the links below.
Bank Free Job Alert
In addition to being easier to crack, banking jobs offer fewer working days and comfortable shifts. Check out these bank jobs for more info.
Railway Free Job Alert
Railways usually recruit on bumper openings for different positions. They’re one of the biggest recruiters of all jobs. So, getting free job alerts on Railway jobs would be helpful for job seekers.
You might be interested in these Railway jobs
|Southern Railway Recruitment
|South Eastern Railway Recruitment
|South Western Railway Recruitment
|Southern Central Railway Recruitment
|Konkan Railway Recruitment
RRB Jobs Free Job Alert
RRB conducts a lot of railway jobs all year long. However, these jobs are posted regionally. Here’s a list of all RRB free job alerts,
SSC Jobs Free Job Alert
SSC, also known as the Staff Selection Commission, is well-known among candidates. It offers many jobs, such as CHSL, MTS, CGL, JE, GD constable, Stenographer, CPO, and more.
10th Pass Jobs Free Job Alerts
In the Railway sector, plenty of jobs require matriculation as the minimum requirement. This list of free job alerts on 10th-pass jobs will help candidates categorize them.
|Sainik School Jhunjhunu
|Southern Railway
|BECIL Recruitment
|HCL Recruitment
Free Job Alert FAQs 2024
What is a Free Job Alert about?
It provides free job alerts, Sarkari Job Alerts, Free Govt Job Alerts, Railway Job Alerts, Free Job Notifications, Online Application Forms, Exam Dates, Education Qualifications, Online application Apply links, and more.
Why Getmyuni for Free Job Alert?
The GMU Page is updated regularly with information. It’s easy to use and provides instant access to notifications.
How to get Free Government Jobs Alert in 2024?
GetMyUni is the best place to keep up with all the latest updates.
How can I stay updated on the latest free job alerts?
Staying updated is important to landing your dream job. Sign up for GMU’s free job alerts to receive the latest news.
Are Qualification-wise Govt Jobs available on the GMU Free Job Alert page?
Our job board has 10th—and 12th-pass Government Jobs, Diploma Government Jobs, ITI Government Jobs, Degree Government Jobs, Engineering Degree Government Jobs, and more.