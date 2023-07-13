Connect with us

Health

Second Case Of Monkeypox (Mpox) Has Been Reported In T&T
Advertisement

Health

According To The WHO, Bird Flu Might Be Able To Adapt To Humans More Easily

Health

Thailand Facing Catastrophic Dengue Fever Outbreak

Health

Exploring the Benefits of Hemp CBD Oil 500MG: A Natural Solution for Wellness

Health Lifestyles

Will Foam Rolling Help Improve Blood Circulation?

Health

Unlocking the Power of Magnesium Body Lotion: Explore the Key Benefits

Health

FUE vs Traditional Hair Transplant Choosing the Right Technique for Your Hair Restoration

Health

Understanding Vaginal Prolapse: Causes, Symptoms, and Impact

Health

Can Nourishvita Really Improve Your Health?

Health

What is the Price Range of Potentlift Products?

Health

How Health Insurance for Children Provides Financial Security & Peace of Mind for Families

Health

Thailand on High Alert Over Dengue Fever Cases for 2023

Health

6 Home Remedies for Head Lice

Health

Lymphedema, Symptoms and How Physical Therapy Can Help

Health

A Mosquito Sample Collected In Brookline Has Tested Positive For West Nile Virus

Health

The Advancement in Aesthetic Procedures at Medical Spas in 2023

Health

Heart Disease Risk Can Be Reduced By Eating These 6 Foods

Health

How to Care for Your Crowned Smile? - The Ultimate Guide to Dental Crowns!

Health

VEGETABLES AND FRUITS YOU SHOULD EAT DAILY

Health

Four Factors to Consider Before Applying for a Medical Insurance Plan

Health

Second Case Of Monkeypox (Mpox) Has Been Reported In T&T

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Second Case Of Monkeypox (Mpox) Has Been Reported In T&T

(CTN News) – A press release was issued on Wednesday afternoon saying that an additional case of Monkeypox (Mpox) has been confirmed through laboratory testing earlier today, according to a report released by the Ministry of Health (MOH). He is a young male adult who is in his twenties.

There has been no indication from the Ministry that this case is connected to the first case that was detected on Tuesday, a middle-aged man with recent travel history.

However, the appropriate County Medical Officer of Health is currently conducting an epidemiological investigation and has initiated a local public health response, which includes the isolation of the Monkeypox patient’s home and the tracing of his contact information.

The WHO has received over 88,144 laboratory-confirmed cases and 1,084 probable monkeypox cases between January 1st, 2022 and July 3rd, 2023, including 149 deaths in 112 countries.

The United States of America, which has been most affected globally, is estimated to have over 30,000 cases of the disease.

In the Region of the Americas, where Trinidad and Tobago is located, there are still on average 95 cases reported each week across the globe, which means that Trinidad and Tobago is still the most affected WHO region in terms of cases.

In the Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago has joined Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Cuba, Martinique, Aruba, the Bahamas, Curacao, Guyana, Barbados, Bermuda, Guadeloupe, and Saint Martin in reporting cases of Monkeypox to the World Health Organization.

In an interview with CNC3 News on Tuesday night, the Minister of Health stressed, despite this latest development, that one should not panic, but be cautious.

Be cautious when having close physical contact, especially sexual contact. It is primarily transmitted through very close, intimate physical contact. As Deyalsingh explains, it is not as common a disease as COVID-19, which can be acquired by simply sitting next to someone while in a maxi taxi.

In what manner does Monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox can be transmitted from one person to another through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions, such as those on the mouth or genital area, including:

– Facing each other (talking or breathing)

A skin-to-skin relationship (touching, vaginal, or anal sex) is the most intimate relationship.

– Mouth-to-mouth contact (kissing)

The act of kissing the skin, or mouth-to-skin sex (oral sex)

As a result of prolonged close contact, breathing droplets or short-range aerosols may develop.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand Facing Catastrophic Dengue Fever Outbreak

According To The WHO, Bird Flu Might Be Able To Adapt To Humans More Easily

Exploring the Benefits of Hemp CBD Oil 500MG: A Natural Solution for Wellness
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs