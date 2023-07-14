Treating Retina Disease With Eye Drops Might Be Better Than Injections

(CTN News) – There is a condition known as Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), which occurs when the small veins of the retina, the thin layer of nerves inside the back of the eye, become blocked or narrowed by blood clots.

This can result in decreased vision and other vision-related problems as a result of this condition. In accordance with the IANS reports, it is estimated that up to 2% of people over the age of 40 are affected by this disease.

There are many symptoms associated with RVO, such as decreased central vision, decreased colour vision, blind spots, and floaters, to name a few.

In some cases, the occlusion can be treated using laser surgery, injections, or medications, depending on the severity of the occlusion.

The management of RVO may vary depending on the individual case, and may require close monitoring as well as lifestyle changes.

It should be noted that RVO is incurable, but early diagnosis and management can reduce the severity of symptoms and reduce the risk of further complications in the future.

In a recent study published online in Frontiers in Neuroscience, researchers found that an experimental eye drop treatment was twice as effective in reducing swelling within the retina of mice with RVO as the standard injection therapy in improving blood flow within the retina.

As part of the current standard treatment for RVO, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) is injected into the eye to reduce swelling.

Despite the fact that this therapy can improve vision, it is often difficult to achieve good results for patients with significant retinal damage caused by impaired blood flow.

At Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Carol M. is a professor in pathology, cell biology, neurology and physiology.

There are a lot of people who have benefitted from anti-VEGF therapy, but many people are afraid to get a needle in their eye, which can lead to retinal damage if they delay treatment. Troy explained, “It has been shown that anti-VEGF therapy has helped a lot of people with RVO.”

In addition to preventing neurons in the retina from degenerating, the new eye drops also preserved the visual function of the retina over time, whereas the standard injections had no effect on either of those things.

This drug contains an experimental drug that blocks caspase-9, an enzyme that results in the death of cells and has been found to be overactive in blood vessels that have been injured by RVO.

The purpose of the future studies will be to prepare the eye drops for use in human clinical trials and to identify additional therapeutic targets that can be used in the eye drops.

It is also Troy’s opinion that finding the root cause of RVO is the holy grail of medical research, but even if they were to be able to provide improved symptomatic relief without distressing patients, that would be a great start.

