Resources for U.S. Citizens in Northern Thailand Over Pfizer Jab

U.S. citizens in northern Thailand can use the following list of Facebook pages to follow updates and announcements about opportunities to register for and/or receive a Pfizer vaccine.

According to the Royal Thai Government the Ministry of Public Health will assign vaccination sites to areas outside of Bangkok and neighboring provinces (Nakorn Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon). You may only have a short amount of advance notice regarding registration or appointment opportunities for northern Thailand.

If you have not already registered for a vaccine via https://expatvac.consular.go.th/ then you should register immediately.

Chiang Mai: https://www.facebook.com/Chiangmaidatacenter

Chiang Rai: https://web.facebook.com/CRIANTICOVID19

Kamphaengphet: https://www.facebook.com/prdkpp

Lamphun: https://web.facebook.com/COVID19LAMPHUN

Lampang: https://web.facebook.com/sasooklampang

Mae Hong Son: https://m.facebook.com/MHSO.MOPH

Nan: https://web.facebook.com/nanprovince

Phayao: http://phayao.go.th/covid/

Phetchabun: https://web.facebook.com/phetchabunhealth

Phichit: https://www.facebook.com/people/สาธารณสุข-จังหวัดพิจิตร/100012692175894

Phitsanulok: https://web.facebook.com/plkhealth

Phrae:https://web.facebook.com/pho00041

Sukhothai: https://web.facebook.com/prdsukhothainews

Tak: https://www.facebook.com/takmoph

Uttaradit: https://m.facebook.com/PR.NEWS.NCD

Additionally, U.S. citizens can visit the COVID-19 Information page of the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok for the latest information.

Other resources include:

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT): Updates available on their website (https://www.tatnews.org/category/thailand-tourism-updates/) or by calling the TAT Call Center at +66 2 250 5500 or 1672 from within Thailand.

Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Updates in English available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/mfathailand).

Thai Government Public Relations Department: Updates on their website (https://thailand.prd.go.th/main.php?filename=index) and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/thailandprd/).

Local media.

Actions to Take:

Research relevant travel restrictions and requirements before embarking on any domestic and international travel;

Monitor local media and our Embassy website for updates;

Check your email regularly for further alerts;

Continue COVID-19 precautions, including mask use and social distancing;

Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information; and,

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Bangkok, Thailand

Telephone: +66 2 205 4049

+66 2 205 4000 (after hours)

Email: acsbkk@state.gov

American Citizens Services

U.S. Consulate General Chiang Mai, Thailand (serving U.S. citizens in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaengphet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Petchabun, Phayao, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, and Uttaradit provinces)

Telephone: +66 053 107 700

+66 2 205 4000 (after hours)

Email: acschn@state.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444