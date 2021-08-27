Connect with us

Resources for U.S. Citizens in Northern Thailand Over Pfizer Jab
Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Gains Full FDA Approval in US

13 Effective Weight Loss Tips That Will Really Work for You

How Effective is The Pfizer Vaccine ? Pfizer Vaccine Efficacy

Kratom Leaf in Thailand Now Classified as a Legal Herb

Thailand's Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases Surpass One Million Mark

Pandemic Creates Boom for Cannabis CBD Products in the UK

Singapore to Deport Briton for Refusing to Wear Mask in Public

BENEFITS OF USING CANNABIS FOR ATHLETES

5 Best Natural Herbs that Help with Sleep Deprivation

59 mins ago

Vaccine, Thailand's Doctors Want Pfizer Vaccine as Sinovac Doubts Grow

U.S. citizens in northern Thailand can use the following list of Facebook pages to follow updates and announcements about opportunities to register for and/or receive a Pfizer vaccine.

According to the Royal Thai Government the Ministry of Public Health will assign vaccination sites to areas outside of Bangkok and neighboring provinces (Nakorn Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon).  You may only have a short amount of advance notice regarding registration or appointment opportunities for northern Thailand.

If you have not already registered for a vaccine via https://expatvac.consular.go.th/ then you should register immediately.

Chiang Mai: https://www.facebook.com/Chiangmaidatacenter

Chiang Rai: https://web.facebook.com/CRIANTICOVID19

Kamphaengphet: https://www.facebook.com/prdkpp

Lamphun: https://web.facebook.com/COVID19LAMPHUN

Lampang: https://web.facebook.com/sasooklampang

Mae Hong Son: https://m.facebook.com/MHSO.MOPH

Nan: https://web.facebook.com/nanprovince

Phayao: http://phayao.go.th/covid/

Phetchabun: https://web.facebook.com/phetchabunhealth

Phichit: https://www.facebook.com/people/สาธารณสุข-จังหวัดพิจิตร/100012692175894

Phitsanulok: https://web.facebook.com/plkhealth

Phrae:https://web.facebook.com/pho00041

Sukhothai: https://web.facebook.com/prdsukhothainews

Tak: https://www.facebook.com/takmoph

Uttaradit: https://m.facebook.com/PR.NEWS.NCD

Additionally, U.S. citizens can visit the COVID-19 Information page of the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok for the latest information.

Other resources include:

Actions to Take:

  • Research relevant travel restrictions and requirements before embarking on any domestic and international travel;
  • Monitor local media and our Embassy website for updates;
  • Check your email regularly for further alerts;
  • Continue COVID-19 precautions, including mask use and social distancing;
  • Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information; and,
  • Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts.

Assistance:

  • U.S. Consulate General Chiang Mai, Thailand (serving U.S. citizens in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaengphet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Petchabun, Phayao, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, and Uttaradit provinces)
    Telephone: +66 053 107 700
    +66 2 205 4000 (after hours)
    Email: acschn@state.gov
  • State Department – Consular Affairs
    888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444
