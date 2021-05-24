Getting Back to Nature’s Magic- With Kratom and Cannabidiol CBD Oil

In our society, where people remain curious to get a flawless key to boosting their health, mother earth helps them with natural substances like leaves from the Kratom tree and Cannabidiol CBD oil from the cannabis plant .Both deliver the soothing feeling when used medicinally. Maybe that’s why our earth is called our mother.

There are many supplements made up of chemicals that can deliver short-term effects but then prove to have multiple side effects.

Here is where we get back to nature’s magic- Kratom and CBD. You might not be too much aware of them, but people who have used them usually question, is kratom the CBD of opioids? Our today’s discussion will be completed on this topic. If you don’t know much about them, don’t worry, we will begin from the base and then touch the sky. Let’s go!

What are Kratom and CBD?

About Kratom

Kratom is a tree whose leaves consist of beneficial medicinal value. Its botanical name is Mitragyna Speciosa. It’s found in many countries like Thailand, Australia, and many European countries. Kratom has multiple health benefits, but now due to its high effectiveness, it is also used as a recreational drug.

Though kratom is also a plant product like CBD, they both are different. Kratom leaves are generally crushed and it’s used as a powder mixed in your team or drink. There are many high-quality lab-tested kratom capsules that you can try to get your body calm and relaxed. As we will discuss more, more you will learn about kratom.

About CBD

CBD stands for cannabinoid which is extracted from the hemp plant. The hemp plant doesn’t contain high THC chemicals and hence it’s free from any ‘high effect’ CBD, as comes from hemp, is a non-psychoactive substance that delivers a number of benefits.

It means that it doesn’t get people high, unlike THC. CBD is legalized in many states of the USA under the farm Bill, 2018. So you can buy CBD products that are available in different forms like pure CBD cream, CBD gummies, oil, tinctures, chocolates, and many more.

Things to know about kratom

The amount of dose in which you take kratom decides its effect. When taken in small amounts, it acts as a mild stimulant while if kratom is taken in high amounts, it delivers opiate-like effects.

Though kratom and CBD have many similarities and both come from plants, they belong to different families of plants.

There are various ways to ingest kratom- Smoke it, chew it, or mix it in drinks.

There are a variety of kratom products available like red vein Bali kratom, white Indo kratom, etc.

“Is Kratom the CBD of Opioids”

Kratom has anti-inflammatory properties. It makes it able to help us in getting relief from inflammation which itself is a cause of many health issues. It suppresses the production of prostaglandin in the pathway of COX-2.

We know quite well that CBD has the same properties and it works in a similar way. It has properties of calmness and relaxation. There is a variety available like pure CBD cream, gummies, oil, chocolates, tinctures which can be used to relax your body and mind. In fact, CBD has anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant properties.

So it becomes a genuine question that ‘Can kratom be the CBD of the world of opioids?”. Let’s dive into it and explore the answer.

Though kratom has few similar effects to an opioid, it’s not an opioid. These things need to be very much clear. Though research is still going on to see the effect it can have on humans, there is a lot of research that speaks about kratom for animals.

It has been observed that even at high doses of kratom, there might be depression but not as strong as due to the morphine or codeine. For humans, it has been observed that μ-opioid receptors get activated by kratom but that’s not associated with respiratory depression, pulmonary edema, coma, or death.

Be aware of the fake kratom products available in the market that just make the brand name similar to kratom and sell their products. Always go for a reputed brand to buy kratom products.

You will be amazed to know that if utilized properly, kratom can be the natural way for opioid withdrawal and maybe, a replacement for the physician-supervised opioid replacement therapy.

Benefits of Kratom

Pain reliever

Appetite booster

Improves focus

Mood booster

Reduces stress and anxiety

Reduces inflammation

Conclusion

Kratom has many health benefits. What you all need to take care of is its proper dose. Don’t overdose it as an excess of everything is harmful. Also, buy kratom from a trusted vendor and you will find it effective.