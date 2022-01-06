Drug Detoxification: Fast, Professional, Safe

Drug Detoxification: The constant use of drugs of the opioid group (heroin, methadone, morphine, etc.) leads to the depletion of dopamine in the body. To obtain the expected euphoria, a drug addict begins to take an increasing dose of drugs, which leads to the intoxication of the body. If this is not possible or the addict decides to refuse the dose himself, withdrawal symptoms (withdrawal symptoms) develop with painful physical and mental manifestations. You can cleanse the body, remove withdrawal symptoms quickly, painlessly and safely with the help of UFOD in a narcological clinic.

UFOD is an antidote-based ultra-rapid opioid detoxification of drugs that works by blocking drugs and displacing them from opioid receptors.

The main advantage of this method is the ability to detoxify the body under anaesthesia, which makes the patient’s suffering from withdrawal symptoms painless. And if the usual detox lasts from 14 days when taking natural drugs, up to 30 days when taking synthetic drugs, then UFOD therapy lasts about 8 hours plus several days under the supervision of a doctor.

How is UFOD going

The procedure must necessarily be carried out in the intensive care unit in the drug treatment clinic. This will avoid possible complications and promptly respond to changes in the patient’s condition.

Stages of UFOD:

Laboratory and hardware diagnostics. The patient of the clinic undergoes an examination to draw up an individual therapy plan and select the dosage of medicines.

Introduction to anaesthesia. Intubation of the trachea is performed with the installation of an endotracheal tube and a nasogastric tube to monitor the patient’s condition.

Intravenous administration of a mu-opiate receptor blocker. The medicine displaces the decay products of narcotic substances, and anaesthesia ensures the painlessness of the procedure and the manifestations of the somatic symptoms of withdrawal.

Removal from anaesthesia. Observation, psychological assistance, taking analysis for the content of drugs in the body.

Contraindications

Since UFOD therapy is carried out under anaesthesia, there are a number of contraindications:

Acute infectious diseases

Diseases of the lungs in the acute and chronic stages

Diseases of the cardiovascular and nervous systems

Acute psychoses

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

UFOD in the clinic “MedicoMente”

In the centre of modern addictology “MedicoMente” in Kiev, experienced doctors conduct ultrafast detoxification therapy from opioid drugs in an intensive care unit. Only licensed drugs are used for the procedure. The clinic is equipped with expert-class equipment, which allows qualified doctors and medical personnel to provide safe and painless drug cleansing from the body.

UFOD is the first stage on the road to drug withdrawal. The clinic has the opportunity not only to cleanse the body but also to undergo pharmacological and psychotherapeutic treatment for drug addiction.