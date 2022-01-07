What Type of Cannabis Seeds to Choose for Your First Grow?

Cannabis Seeds: If you’re a beginner grower that’s just starting out, autoflower seeds are a solid choice for you. They can provide awesome results in the shortest amount of time, without requiring too much care and work, since they are quite resilient and easy to grow.

If you’re not too familiar with what autoflowers are and why they are recommended as the no. 1 choice for beginner growers, stick around to find out!

What are Autoflowers?

I’m sure you are all familiar with Indica and Sativa, which are two of the main species of cannabis available, but you might not all be familiar with cannabis ruderalis, which is its own species of cannabis native to areas in Asia, Central/Eastern Europe, and specifically Russia and Mongolia, where it was first discovered, and was later on used to produce Autoflowering strains.

The ruderalis plant was discovered to be a very hardy plant, capable of adapting to temperatures and weather conditions Indicas and Sativas could not tolerate. The other main difference between the ruderalis plant and Indica and Sativa plants is that it doesn’t rely on a specific light cycle to flower, which is one of its main draws as well.

In the beginning of its discovery, cannabis ruderalis was considered a wild breed, but once its full potential was discovered and people began crossing it with Sativas and Indicas it did provide us with some of the best Autoflowering strains we know and love today.

Since the first time autoflowers came to the market, breeders have made numerous improvements to them and autoflowers have therefore been growing in popularity ever since.

Benefits of Growing Autoflowers

Apart from the fact that they don’t rely on a specific light cycle in order to start to flower, they offer a ton of other benefits which make them a popular choice among new and inexperienced growers alike.

These are some of the main benefits they offer:

Short harvest time. Autoflowers can get from seed to harvest within a short period of time. They can be ready for harvesting within 11-13 weeks, with some taking as little as 7-8 weeks to mature.

Autoflowers can get from seed to harvest within a short period of time. They can be ready for harvesting within 11-13 weeks, with some taking as little as 7-8 weeks to mature. Enter their flowering stage sooner. Autoflowers can be ready for flowering within 2-3 weeks after germinating marijuana seeds in water.

Autoflowers can be ready for flowering within 2-3 weeks after germinating marijuana seeds in water. Cost-effective. They are cost-effective as they go from seed to harvest fast, and are not reliant to a specific light cycle, saving you money on lighting and sparing you the need to have a separate vegetative and flowering environment as you can have plants of all growing stages all in one room.

They are cost-effective as they go from seed to harvest fast, and are not reliant to a specific light cycle, saving you money on lighting and sparing you the need to have a separate vegetative and flowering environment as you can have plants of all growing stages all in one room. Multiple harvests. Since they are not reliant to a specific light cycle, they allow you to have multiple outdoor harvests within one season, meaning you can harvest 4-6 times a year.

Since they are not reliant to a specific light cycle, they allow you to have multiple outdoor harvests within one season, meaning you can harvest 4-6 times a year. Easy to grow. Autoflowers don’t need to be kept under a specific light schedule, they are also quite resilient and resistant to many pests and diseases, making them a suitable choice for beginner growers.

Autoflowers don’t need to be kept under a specific light schedule, they are also quite resilient and resistant to many pests and diseases, making them a suitable choice for beginner growers. Smaller in size. They are more manageable in size and they normally don’t grow above 1–1.2m in height, which makes them a great choice for stealth growing. They can be grown in cupboards, on a balcony and can even be hidden well between other plants in your garden.

They are more manageable in size and they normally don’t grow above 1–1.2m in height, which makes them a great choice for stealth growing. They can be grown in cupboards, on a balcony and can even be hidden well between other plants in your garden. No stressing about light pollution. You won’t have to worry about shielding your plants from light leaks and city lights during their dark cycle, as they are not reliant on a light schedule.

As you can see, there are a ton of advantages to growing autoflowers, especially if you’re a beginner grower. However, autoflowers aren’t for everyone, and as with their photoperiod counterparts there are certain downsides to growing autoflowers as well.

Downsides of Growing Autoflowers

Here are some of the main disadvantages to growing autoflowers instead of photoperiod strains that you should be aware of:

Smaller in size. Autoflowers are much smaller in size, which is an advantage when it comes to stealth growing, however this makes their yields smaller than those of their photoperiod counterparts, which can reach massive sizes and produce higher yields.

Autoflowers are much smaller in size, which is an advantage when it comes to stealth growing, however this makes their yields smaller than those of their photoperiod counterparts, which can reach massive sizes and produce higher yields. Lower THC content. Autoflowers have a decent THC content, but with any autoflower, you can expect to get lower THC levels than the original strain used to create the autoflower strain, sometimes even by two thirds less.

While this may be the case with a lot of autoflowering strains, if you’re looking for autoflowers that produce large yields and have high levels of THC look no further than Herbies. At Herbies, you can buy autoflower seeds that produce awesome results, offer high THC levels of up to 27% and are quite easy to grow, making them the best choice for beginners and those who are looking to get the best results with the least amount of effort.

If you’re a novice grower and aren’t sure where to begin, autoflowers are a great choice for you.

Let us know if you decide to give the strains we recommended and try and feel free to share your experience with autoflowers below!

