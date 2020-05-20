CBD Oil for Back Pain: Why it is the Best Alternate Medicine for You!

Cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, is tremendously popular for its therapeutic qualities even for back pain. This one-of-a-kind compound is naturally found in the cannabis plant, but unlike marijuana, contains a very small amount of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, which makes people high. Nonetheless, it does have sleep-inducing effects which relieve people from problems like anxiety, depression, insomnia, inflammation, and other illnesses.

Because of its extraordinary ability to heal long-term muscle and joint pains, CBD oil has become the favorite alternate medication in the treatment of back pain. Even though there isn’t a lot of conclusive research on the health benefits of CBD oil in human beings, the studies in this area are quite promising.

So, if you or someone you know is suffering from a temporary or chronic pain in the back, you must read this article thoroughly.

How does CBD oil help in alleviating back pain?

According to a popular study, more than 50% of people suffer from some kind of pain or discomfort in the back at some point in their lives. If you suffer from a chronic back problem or pain, then it is very important to get to the root of the problem because problems in the back area have been recognized as one of the leading causes of disability around the world.

CBD oil is currently the best alternative medication and perhaps, the most natural way to heal back pain. No wonder people are giving this treatment a chance to heal their bodies.

So, how does it really help in alleviating the pain from your body?

When you take a dosage of CBD oil, it starts working its magic almost immediately. It interacts with the Endocannabinoid System, also known as ECS of the body to maintain homeostasis in the body, which is a state of serotonin balance in the body. ECS is an internal body system which is primarily responsible for regulating the hormonal balance in mind. It enhances anandamide, the pain-regulating compound located In the brain. This hormone is linked to the feeling of happiness and well-being.

What CBD does is that it prevents the absorption of this compound and rather helps in releasing the same into the bloodstream in excess. Thus, this helps in automatically reducing the pain in the body including the back.

As per another study in the area, CBD oil helps in reduction of body pain through the body’s TRPV1 receptors. These receptors are responsible for regulating inflammation and controlling the awareness of pain in the system.

What does the research say?

There is no doubt that there is a need for more medical research and conclusive studies in understanding CBD oil’s role in the treatment of back pain. Yet there are a considerable number of studies done in the field to clear any doubt surrounding CBD’s ability to chase away the pain from the back and other areas of the human body.

To begin with, CBD oil helps in reduction of inflammation, which is the primary cause of body pains. As per this 2017 study, it was concluded that CBD is quite effective in reduction of inflammation in the body during the treatment of arthritis.

According to this 2014 study, CBD treated damage caused by disc degeneration in the vertebrae. The research team injected different concentrations of CBD in the body of affected individuals, and concluded that higher doses of CBD had a regenerative effect on spinal injury.

As per this study, it was revealed that CBD also interacts with alpha-3 glycine receptors to help in the reduction of inflammation and relieve people from body pains.

This 2018 review also talks about how successfully CBD can help in alleviation of chronic pain. This review included studies from 1975 to March 2018. It was concluded that CBD works well in the treatment of different pain, related to cancer, neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, and other chronic pains.

The bottom line is that CBD oil has successfully proven to alleviate different types of pain from the body and while the research in the field is still in fancy, let’s just keep the fingers crossed.

How to use CBD for back pain?

Using CBD oil to maximize the benefit in your body is an art but not rocket science. The most common way to consume this miraculous oil is the sublingual method. All you have to do is get a dropper, squeeze in some oil drops, and put them under your tongue and allow it to absorb the same into your bloodstream.

However, according to a 2016 review, it was revealed that the topical application of CBD oil is more effective than the sublingual method. The same was published in the European Journal of Pain.

If there is a particular area in the back that’s causing you trouble, you can also use CBD cream for arthritis pain. However, different methods of using CBD oil work on different body types. You should consult your doctor to understand which method would work the best on you.

What is the optimal dosage of CBD oil for back pain?

Since CBD is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for now, it is highly recommended to connect with a doctor or a medical professional to decide on your daily dose of CBD to treat back pain.

Basically, there is no universally-proven dosage for the treatment of back pain via CBD. However, there are a few factors on which the dosage of CBD oil depends-

Age

Height

Weight

Gender

Quality of CBD oil

How much CBD oil do you have to consume?

Well, you can start with the lowest mg and gradually raise your dosage. Monitor the amount that makes you feel relieved of your pain. Once, you think that you have found the perfect dosage of CBD oil for the treatment of your pain, continue taking the same for a week. After that, try to bring down the dosage and notice if you feel the same relief as you did at the optimal dosage.

Are there any side-effects of taking CBD oil?

Since CBD is extracted from a natural plant and is known to be an organic product, there are no known side effects of its treatment.

However, there are some possible side effects of consuming CBD oil. Some of them are listed below-

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Appetite change

Weight changes

Irritability

Change in sleeping patterns

To avoid any side effects, it is recommended to make sure to consult your doctor before starting this alternative medical treatment, especially if you are prescribed medicines and other supplements.

Closing thoughts

There are thousands of anecdotes across America that talk about the miraculous effects of CBD oil in treatment of back pain and other body issues. No wonder the CBD is growing by leaps and bounds with each year. People are doing thorough research on different CBD brands and picking up the ones that suit them the best. The best part is that CBD is organic in nature, easy to consume, and affordable to purchase. And it’s producing great and positive results! So, if you are suffering from back pain as well, then perhaps it’s time to give CBD oil a try!