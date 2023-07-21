Cannabis Use Linked To Epigenetic Changes, Scientists Find

(CTN News) – Cannabis use may lead to changes in the epigenome of the human body, a study of over 1,000 adults suggests. As a set of switches, the epigenome controls how genes are activated or deactivated in the body.

Lifang Hou, a preventative medical doctor and epidemiologist at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, says cumulative marijuana use is associated with multiple epigenetic markers.

Hou and a team of US researchers report in their published paper that 49 percent of Americans have tried cannabis at least once. The use of cannabis has become legal in some US states and other countries, but its effects on our health are not fully understood.

Over a 20-year period, the researchers asked around 1,000 adults about their cannabis use in a long-term previous study. Blood samples were obtained twice during that time, once at 15 years and once at 20 years. The baseline, or ‘year 0’, was between 18 and 30 years old.

The epigenetic changes in people who use cannabis recently or for a long time, as measured by DNA methylation levels, were examined using blood samples collected five years apart.

Epigenetic modifications involving methyl groups are among the most studied. With these molecular changes in their way, cells are unable to read the genome instructions without changing the genomic sequence.

The environment and lifestyle can cause these methylation changes, which can be passed on to future generations, and blood biomarkers can provide information about recent and historical exposures.

In the past, DNA methylation has been used to identify associations between marijuana use and the aging process, says Hou.

By analyzing the comprehensive data on the participants’ cannabis use,

Researchers were able to estimate their cumulative use over time as well as their recent use and compare it to DNA methylation markers.

Several DNA methylation markers were found in the 15-year blood samples, 22 associated with recent cannabis use and 31 associated with cumulative cannabis use. 132 markers were identified as being associated with recent use and 16 markers were associated with cumulative use in the samples taken at the 20-year mark.

“Intriguingly, we consistently identified one marker associated with tobacco use,” Hou says. “This suggests both marijuana and tobacco may be regulated by the same epigenetic mechanisms.”

Multiple epigenetic changes associated with cannabis use have previously been linked to cellular proliferation, hormone signaling, infections, neurological disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and substance abuse.

This study does not prove that cannabis directly causes these changes or causes health problems.

The Northwestern University epidemiologist Drew Nannini says that this study has provided new insights into epigenetic factors and marijuana use.

Further research is required to determine whether these associations are consistent across different populations. As a result, studies examining the effects of marijuana on age-related health outcomes may provide further insight into the long-term effects of marijuana on health.”

