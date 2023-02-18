Breast Cancer Symposium Highlights 2022 In San Antonio

(CTN News) – The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2022 is the world’s largest breast cancer conference.

Breast cancer researchers gather at this conference every year to discuss the latest discoveries.

We had Edd, our Research Communications Officer, attend. Highlights from days 1 to 4

Supporting people with secondary breast cancer Symposium on Day 1

People with secondary breast cancer were supported in one of the first sessions.

Abbey Kaler talked about the Advanced Breast Cancer program at the Anderson Cancer Centre in Texas. In this programme, researchers investigate how secondary breast cancer can be treated and cared for better.

Patient voice was a key aspect of the programme, she explained.

They found that patient-provider communication was crucial. In addition to group support.

Researchers hope to adapt the program to different cultures.

HER2 positive Breast Cancer Symposium: targeting drugs

Day 2’s highlight was the second general session. The session focused on trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu). HER2 positive breast cancer that has spread may be treated with this drug.

The drug was discussed several times. Comparing it to other treatments.

Compared to transtuzumab emtansine (Kadcycla), trastuzumab deruxtecan significantly improved survival in 2 clinical trials.

Researchers found that trastuzumab deruxtecan may benefit even more breast cancer patients. Women with hormone positive primary breast cancer with lower HER2 levels responded better to the drug than anastrozole. It will take more research to confirm these results.

Breast Cancer Symposium with ER positive but HER2 negative – day 3

Capicasertib was presented as a potential new treatment for people with ER positive, HER2 negative breast cancer on day 3. AKT drives breast cancer growth, and the drug blocks it.

Combined with hormone therapy, capivasertib doubled the time it took for secondary ER positive, HER2 negative breast cancer to progress.

Two thirds of patients who received the treatment shrank their tumours. 708 women and men with ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer participated in the trial.

Breast Cancer Now senior research communication manager Kotryna Temcinaite:

To live longer with incurable Breast Cancer Symposium, we need to understand how to keep it under control when it stops responding to existing treatments. The treatment combination should begin to benefit people soon.”

Low-dose Tamoxifen day 4

Another fascinating day of talks. The Galliera Hospital in Genua presented findings of a clinical trial looking at low-dose tamoxifen’s effectiveness in treating non-invasive breast cancer.

The trial involved 500 non-invasive breast cancer patients across Italy. For 3 years, they received either tamoxifen or a placebo. The drug is usually prescribed in 20 mg doses.

Tamoxifen can lower the risk of breast cancer returning at 10 years if taken for 3 years. No side effects were reported.

These were just a few of the many research talks presented at this year’s San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The amazing progress made in 2022 was great to see.

People affected by the disease will benefit from these discoveries and treatments.

