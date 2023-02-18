Blood pressure And Sodium In Len Rome’s Local Health

(CTN News) – You should avoid consuming too much salt for the sake of your health. People with high blood pressure are especially prone to this, and this is especially true for those with diabetes.

Those who belong to this category will want to take steps to reduce their consumption.

Americans consume too much salt, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Therefore, it’s a wise idea to reduce the amount of salt we consume by cutting back on how often we reach for the saltshaker.

Be aware of other places where salt may be hiding and what it does to your body if you don’t pay attention to them.

The consumption of salt increases our blood pressure, and high blood pressure is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

There is a lot of salt in the food we eat, especially processed foods, foods in restaurants and things like that. We eat out a lot,” said Dr. Regis Fernandes in the Mayo Clinic’s Department of Cardiovascular Medicine.

In the US, most people consume about 3400 milligrams of salt a day compared to a recommended amount of 2300 milligrams. That’s the equivalent of about a teaspoon.

You can even lower it to 1500 if you have a high blood pressure condition. Even just a slight reduction in salt intake can have a significant effect on lowering your blood pressure and improving your cardiovascular health.

Even though it may be a challenge, it’s imperative to gradually cut down on salt intake and to always check food labels.

What is normal blood pressure?

If I don’t know what my blood pressure numbers are, how can I calculate them if I don’t know what they are?

In order for your blood to be considered normal, it should be less than 120/80 mmHg as a general guideline. You can always find something you can do, no matter what your age may be, to ensure that your blood pressure remains within a healthy range, no matter what your age may be.

SEE ALSO:

Is A Complete Liquid Diet Right For You? How Effective Is It?