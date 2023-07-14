Burger King in Thailand Introduces “The Real Cheese Burger” With 20 Cheese Slices

Burger King’s new cheese burger in Thailand is generating quite a stir: a burger with no meat and a colossal amount of cheese. This Monday, the fast food restaurant debuted “the real cheeseburger,” a bun stuffed with up to 20 pieces of American cheese.

The item debuted on Thai menus on Sunday at a discounted price of 109 Thai baht ($3.1), down from the typical price of 380 baht ($10.9). It rapidly went viral on Thai social media, with many TikTok users recording videos of themselves enjoying the novel sandwich.

“This isn’t a joke. “This is for real,” Burger King claimed on social media on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a shift manager was overheard explaining that the Bangkok Burger King had to cease processing delivery orders in order to have enough stock for walk-in guests.

According to CNN, one client who purchased the cheesy dish said she tried it for the first time after seeing it on social media.

Im Jeepetch, a 25-year-old IT engineer, admitted that she liked cheese but that “this was a bit too much.”

“I could only finish half of it,” she admitted as she wiped her lips with a tissue. “This is a ridiculous amount of cheese in one burger.” When everything is in balance, food is delicious.”

I went on to say that she wouldn’t have the gooey dish again: “Other burgers are already good.” “I think I’ll stick with my double cheese angus.”Another diner agreed, labelling the cheeseburger “too intense.”

“I’m not sure I’ll try it again.” “I like a few slices of cheese in my burger, but not this much,” Alisa Chuengviroj, a 26-year-old skincare entrepreneur, remarked.

She, too, said she went to the store after seeing numerous people post about the burger online.

The menu item exemplifies how fast food chains around the world are attempting to acquire popularity by introducing quirky or eye-catching menu alternatives that they hope will spread via social media.

Burger King has doubled down on the Whopper in the United States, a flame-grilled trademark beef burger that has also taken off on platforms such as TikTok thanks to a catchy advertisement song released late last year.

Restaurants are constantly adjusting their services to local tastes in other regions. Cheese is very popular among youthful clients in Thailand, and the dairy product is commonly sprinkled on a variety of foods.

Burger King’s menu in the country also offers salmon katsu burgers, an obvious gesture to customers’ desire for a healthier alternative to beef.

Minor International, a local hospitality firm that owns one of Asia’s largest restaurant chains, owns the chain in Thailand. The firm, which also operates Dairy Queen and Benihana locations, did not reply to several requests for comment from CNN on Tuesday.