Starbucks to Open 335 New Outlets in Thailand

Starbucks Thailand has announced a bold ambition to open 335 new outlets in the country between 2023 and 2030. The strategy intends to raise the overall number of Starbucks locations in Thailand to 800 by 2030, up from 465 currently. Starbucks’ decision underscores the company’s commitment to increasing expansion in one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant areas.

Starbucks Thailand Managing Director Nednapa Srisamai underscored the company’s belief in Thailand’s long-term economic prospects. Although the investment budget was not given, she added that Thailand has long been a crucial market for Starbucks in Southeast Asia, and the corporation remains confident about the country’s coffee industry.

The new Starbucks locations will include the Reserve and drive-thru styles as part of an eight-year business plan. Starbucks has responded to the COVID-19 epidemic by boosting the number of drive-thru locations, a strategy that will continue this year as the number of COVID infections declines.

Advertisement

In Thailand, there are currently 56 Starbucks drive-thru locations, with plans to expand the network to roughly 100 in the future. The drive-thru approach is in line with changing customer behaviour and provides more accessibility.

Starbucks Thailand aims to create more Starbucks Greener locations and cashless outlets in keeping with the sustainability trend. Starbucks Reserve Chao Phraya Riverfront at Iconsiam, the company’s largest store, just received a renovation that included a second Community location. Starbucks intends to operate eight Community locations out of the 800 planned by 2030.

These locations will operate on a profit-sharing basis, supporting Starbucks’ global aim to open 1,000 Community stores by 2030.

Advertisement

Starbucks is a well-known multinational coffeehouse business that initially entered the Thai market in 1998 and has subsequently spread across the country.

Starbucks in Thailand serves a variety of coffee beverages, including traditional favourites such as lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, as well as seasonal and specialty drinks. Tea, cakes, sandwiches, and other munchies are also available. The shops usually have a nice ambience and offer both indoor and outdoor sitting.

Starbucks Corp reported on May 23, 2019, that “Coffee Concepts,” a joint venture company between “Maxim’s Caterers” and “F&N Retail Connection,” had obtained an exclusive deal to be the sole operator of its business in Thailand.

Advertisement

Maxim’s Caterers has been running Starbucks in Hong Kong since 2000, as well as Cambodia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

F&N Retail Connection is a subsidiary of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, which was founded and is run by Thai billionaire businessman Mr. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Starbucks Secret Frappuccino With A Harry Potter Twist

If you’re a “Harry Potter” fan, you’ve probably always wondered what butterbeer tastes like. Is it more butterscotch-y than beer-y? Is it actually beer? It can’t be because underage wizards and witches consume it, right? (Although there is that moment in “Goblet of Fire” when Winky the tiny house elf gets drunk off the stuff, suggesting there might be a slight alcohol content).

For those who can’t make it to Universal Studios but have always wanted to drink a mug of butterbeer, there’s good news: The Butterbeer Frappuccino is a Starbucks hidden menu item you don’t want to miss.

Advertisement

This delectable drink contains no alcohol (or caffeine), only three pumps of caramel and three pumps of toffee nut syrup in a grande Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino. You may order your personalised Frappuccino in-store or through the Starbucks app.

And, while it’s high in calories (around 430) and sugar (about 66 grams), it’s worth it to feel like you’re drinking at The Three Broomsticks with Harry, Ron, and Hermoine.

Top your Butterbeer Frappuccino with whipped cream, a drizzle of cinnamon dolce syrup, and/or a sprinkling of cinnamon powder to make it extra special.

Advertisement

If you can’t get enough caramel, substitute a Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino for the Vanilla Bean and top with a few pumps of toffee nut, caramel, and/or cinnamon dolce syrup. If blended beverages aren’t your thing, try a Butterbeer Latte instead.

Simply request a whole milk steamer with two shots of espresso, two pumps of caramel syrup, three pumps of toffee nut syrup, and three pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup to make this.

The Baby Yoda Frappuccino, a Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino with caramel syrup and topped with caramel ribbon crunchies, and the Demogorgan (from “Stranger Things”) Frappuccino, which mimics the colours of the unsettling creature by adding white mocha, strawberry puree, and whipped cream topped with mocha drizzle to a Green Tea Frappuccino, are just two of the secret Starbucks menu drinks inspired by pop culture franchises.