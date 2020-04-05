Top Instant Pot Recipes for Stay-At-Home Moms

There is no doubt that stay-at-home moms have the most difficult job. They have to tend to their young children, prepare meals and snacks at least three times a day, and keep their homes in orderly conditions. When you consider these chores, there is little left for me-time. Whatever the case may be, many of these mothers are turning to the instant pot. What is the instant pot and how can it help save time? Read the full recipe on Corrie Cooks.

What Is An Instant Pot?

An instant pot is also known as a pressure cooker. The purpose of the appliance is quick-meal preparation. Households around the globe rely on the instant pot to prepare meals with delicious flavors. Meals generally do not take more than 30 minutes to fully cook, excluding the preparation time. This is why the instant pot is so popular among overwhelmed stay-at-home moms.

Shepherd’s Pie

Shepherd’s pie is a very old recipe that contains ingredients filled with vitamins and nutrients. Preparing the recipe takes on average of 10 minutes, cook-time 35 minutes and 15 additional minutes until the meal is served. The first step of the process is to gather your ingredients, which include vegetable oil, ground beef or lamb, onion, garlic, salt, black pepper, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, beef broth, peas, carrots, potatoes, half-and-half creamer, butter, and garlic salt.

Once you gather your ingredients, you will need to start preparing your instant pot. To do this, you will need to plug it in and switch to the “saute” cooking method. The ideal is to brown the ground beef or lamb, along with the garlic, onions, salt, and pepper. This should take no longer than five minutes.

Once these ingredients are browned, you will need to add the tomato paste, thyme, and Worcestershire sauce. Stir thoroughly before adding the carrots, peas, and beef broth. Stir thoroughly again before continuing.

If you want to keep things on the simple side, you can cook the potatoes while cooking the other ingredients. To do this, you will need to install the trivet in the instant pot. The trivet will sit on top of the ingredients without actually making contact with them. Be sure to peel the potatoes before placing them on the trivet. You do not need to dice them unless you just want to. It should only take an additional 20 minutes to cook thoroughly unless your potatoes are large-sized. If so, allow the mixture to cook an additional 10 minutes.

Once the cooking time has expired, you will need to carefully release the pressure inside the instant pot. There should be a mechanism on top of the lid that allows you to do that. Do not remove the lid immediately. Instead, wait about five minutes this will give the pressure time to fully release.

Prepare the potatoes by placing them in a bowl and adding butter and salt. You can mix these ingredients up by utilizing pepper and garlic salt instead of table salt. Now, you will need to mash the potatoes until they are well-blended.

The next step is to place the mixture into the oven for about three minutes. This will be enough time for the top to brown evenly. Now, you are ready to serve your delicious, nutritious, shepherd’s pie.

Hamburger Soup

Hamburger soup is a great meal for late fall and winter. It contains delicious ingredients that are rich in nutrients and vitamins. Plus, the heat from the soup will warm your entire body. To begin this recipe, you will need to gather your ingredients, which include ground beef, onion, beef consomme, tomatoes, water, condensed tomato soup, carrots, celery, pearly barley, dried thyme, and bay leaf. Once you do this, you will be ready to start preparing your hamburger soup.

The second step involves preparing your instant pot. To do this, you will need to plug the electrical cable into an appropriate receptacle Select the “saute” button and you are ready to go. You will need to brown the ground beef, along with the onion in the instant pot. This may take anywhere between five to 10 minutes, depending on how much ground beef your recipe contains. The higher the pounds, the longer it will take the beef to brown.

Once your ground beef and onion mixture have browned, you will need to add the tomatoes, consomme, tomato soup, water, carrots, barley, celery, thyme, and bay leaf. Now, it is time to seal the lid by twisting clockwise. You will need to set the timer for 30 minutes. This should be enough time to cook the ingredients evenly.

When the cooking time expires, you will need to release the pressure gauge. But, do not immediately open the lid because it takes several minutes for all of the pressure to escape the pot. It is recommended to wait at least 15 minutes but no sooner than 10 minutes.

You can now remove the mixture from the instant pot and place it in a bowl or another type of serving dish. The recipe may be too hot to serve instantly, especially when small children are involved. Let the ingredients cool to room temperature before serving to small children.

Other Instant Pot Recipes

There is no end the number of instant pot recipes you will find in cookbooks and online. You can choose from beef stroganoff, corned beef, chili, sweet and sour pork, meatloaf, hard-boiled eggs, Instat pot ribs, instant pot whole chicken, pork chops, instant pot mac and cheese and gravy, and loaded baked potato. You will find enough recipes to keep your family’s tummies satisfied for many years to come.

Conclusion

It is crucial to be careful when utilizing an instant pot. The pressure inside the pot gets extremely hot and can cause moderate to severe injuries when making contact with human skin. Always remember to release the pressure gauge and wait at least 10 minutes before removing the lid. You will need to do this every time you utilize the instant pot to prepare meals. Once you get comfortable with the instant pot, it will just become second-nature to release the pressure before removing the lid.