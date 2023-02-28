Top Most Followed K-Pop Idols On Instagram 2023

Most Followed K-Pop Idols – Good day! Did you know K-Pop, or Korean pop, has become a global phenomenon? Everything began in the early 2000s when K-Pop began to gain popularity at home.

But, in just 22 years, K-Pop has risen to the top of the global music charts! Even well-known artists like BTS, Blackpink, and 2NE1 have performed at Coachella and made it to the US Billboard charts.

The musicality of Korea has spread like wildfire thanks to the internet and social media.

Social media sites have made it easier for K-pop to go viral. In South Korea, 19.1% of online users follow influencers, while 18% follow actors and entertainers. 9.4% of people follow musicians, singers, and bands.

As a result, social media provided a way for devoted followers to follow their idols’ personal and professional lives.

The success of K-pop stars was very beneficial for marketing and advertising. Aspire to be more like your heroes by adopting their lifestyle or using their products, thanks to South Korea’s idol culture.

Given their prior relationship, a K-Pop idol’s endorsement would carry much weight with his fans.

The brand’s reputation benefits from the loyalty and trust they have built over the years. As a result, South Korea’s top trends included influencer marketing and social media.

We’re here to help if you’re unfamiliar with K-Pop culture. To help you understand the K-Pop influencer environment, we have compiled a list of Instagram’s most popular K-Pop idols.

This can help you think through how you want to market your company when you enter South Korea.

Most Followed K-pop Idols on Instagram 2023

Lisa – Blackpink Jennie – Blackpink Jisoo – Blackpink Rosé – Blackpink V – BTS JK – BTS Jimin -BTS J-Hope – BTS Jin – BTS Suga – BTS RM – BTS

11. RM – BTS

Username: @rkive

Followers: 42.2 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

You’ve probably heard of RM, the lead singer of BTS if you’re a K-pop fan. He has been an excellent rapper and contributed significantly to the group’s history as a songwriter and producer.

Rap Monster was RM’s original stage name, which is appropriate given his tremendous rap abilities. The American hip-hop publication XXL included him in the “10 Korean Rappers You Should Know” list.

RM is a significant contributor to BTS’s success on a worldwide scale with his talent and leadership abilities.

10. Suga – BTS

Username: @agustd

Followers: 43.5 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

Suga is a South Korean rapper, composer, and record producer known by the stage name Agust D. In 2013; he debuted with the South Korean boy band BTS.

Suga trained under Big Hit Entertainment for three years alongside bandmates J-Hope and RM before joining the organization as a song producer. Suga rewrote the iconic ringtone for Samsung, “Over The Horizon,” in 2021.

9. Jin – BTS

Username: @jin

Followers: 44.1 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

While narrowing down the list of the K-pop idols with the highest Instagram followers, Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin cannot be disregarded.

You must be familiar with this brilliant singer and composer if you follow the K-pop group BTS. He was born in Gwacheon-si, South Korea, on December 4, 1992.

His Instagram account currently has over 44.1 million followers from around the globe. He has so far followed 7 Instagram profiles and posted 100 times on Instagram. His Instagram followers become larger and larger every day.

8. J-Hope – BTS

Username: @uarmyhope

Followers: 44.3 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Next on this list is J-hope, a well-known K-pop rapper from the BTS group who warms millions of hearts worldwide. Like the other BTS members who can rap, write songs, and dance, he is likewise multi-talented.

In addition, he produces music. This K-pop icon was born in Gwangju, South Korea, on February 18, 1994. His debut solo mixtape, Hope World, brought him worldwide success and a sizable fan base.

He is an actual K-pop star and social media influencer. With roughly 44.3 million followers, he successfully ranks eighth among the K-pop idols most followed on Instagram.

7. Jimin – BTS

Username: @j.m

Followers: 48.3 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Jimin, a South Korean singer and dancer, is ranked seventh on this list of the K-pop idols with the most Instagram followers in 2023.

He is the third BTS member to make the top ten, following Jungkook. He has millions of admirers worldwide, as seen by his Instagram account.

Despite his lack of Instagram activity, his followers never pass up the chance to like and comment on his posts. This K-pop idol has amassed almost 48.3 million Instagram followers with just 42 postings.

He was born in Busan, South Korea, on October 13, 1995. In 2018, he received the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit medal.

6. JK – BTS

Username: @jungkook.97

Followers: 52.4 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 전 정국 이올시다 (@jungkook.97)

The most popular male idol is on this list of the top 10 K-pop idols on Instagram in 2023. He holds a real-world 52.4 million Instagram followers, which has helped him reach the sixth slot.

He is regarded as one of the most successful and well-liked K-pop idols and is a male K-pop group, BTS member. Every time this K-pop star uploads something to Instagram, millions of his admirers worldwide give him hearts.

He has published 87 items—pictures, reels, and videos—on Instagram alone.

5. V – BTS

Username: @thv

Followers: 57.2 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

The stage name V for Kim Tae-Hyung is popular. He was born on December 30, 1995, in Daegu, South Korea. He works as a singer and composer.

He is a well-known member of the K-pop boy band BTS. With 57.2 million followers, he ranks fifth among K-pop idols who are most followed on Instagram.

And V has so far followed 7 users on Twitter. On Twitter, he frequently continues trending, and his fans never pass up an opportunity to share any content about him widely. In social media, he has ardent and loyal supporters.

4. Rosé – Blackpink

Username: @roses_are_rosie

Followers: 67.6 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

Singer and dancer Roseanne Park, better known by her stage name Rosé, is a Korean-New Zealander. Rosé, born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, secured a contract with the South Korean label YG Entertainment in 2012 after a successful audition.

In August 2016, she made her debut with the female group Blackpink.

Rosé was selected to serve as Yves Saint Laurent’s worldwide ambassador in July 2020. Rosé was unveiled as Tiffany & Co.’s newest worldwide ambassador in April 2021.

3. Jisoo – Blackpink

Username: @sooyaaa

Followers: 69.2 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Jisoo from Blackpink is a well-known model in addition to being a gifted singer and actress.

She appeared in ads for well-known companies like Samsonite, Smart Uniform, LG Electronics, and Nikon before making her Blackpink debut in 2016.

She started as a regional spokesperson for the Dior Beauty cosmetics line in 2019.

2. Jennie – Blackpink

Username: @jennierubyjane43

Followers: 74.8 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Blackpink’s Jennie is renowned for her sultry singing and amazing rapping abilities. She studied in New Zealand for five years before returning to South Korea and making her Blackpink debut.

Jennie has collaborated with global companies like Samsung and Lotte, and in 2018 she was even selected as the new Chanel Korea Beauty muse. Talk about a style leader!

1. Lisa – Blackpink

Username: @lalalalisa_m

Followers: 89.1 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Lalisa Manoban, also known as Lisa, is the dancing queen of Blackpink. Her movements are captivating!

She made her solo debut in September 2021 with the publication of her album “Lalisa,” which set records by selling an astounding 736,000 copies in its first week.

And that’s not all; the first 24 hours after its release, the music video for its main track had 73.6 million views on YouTube, making it the most-watched music video by a solo artist.

Large companies, including AIS, Samsung, Adidas, MAC, Bulgari, and Celine, are among those Lisa has worked with. She truly embodies fashion!

RELATED CTN NEWS:

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas Tops The Highest Grossing Global Event Release With $40M