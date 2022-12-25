BTS’ Jimin Sends A Heart-Touching Message To Jin For Christmas

(CTN NEWS) – Due to his military enlistment, Jin from BTS had to leave ARMY at the beginning of December.

His groupmates gathered at the recruitment center to accompany Jin and say goodbye to the older members before sharing their experiences with fans.

However, one BTS member, in particular, has gained greater attention for how much he misses his Hyung.

Jimin, who has always demonstrated how to have a lovely friendship with your partner, went viral for his most recent message to Jin through Weverse.

Jimin surprised ARMY this Saturday, December 24th, by returning to the social media platform to share fresh messages and images.

In addition, the superstar had enjoyable interactions with his admirers and offered them a wonderful Christmas gift. Finally, he remembered Jin and made everyone cry.

The BTS member also posted a photo on Instagram on December 24 wishing the ARMY a “Merry Christmas.” Jimin is seen in the image holding a banner with special Christmas greetings.

When an ARMY said he would provide Jin’s requests in time for Christmas, Jimin praised the elegance of his remarks.

But Jimin has previously expressed his love for Jin by switching his image to his band member following the latter’s birthday.

Later, when Jin posted a photograph of himself shaving his head before joining the military, Jimin updated his profile image to reflect the new style of his hyung almost instantly.

After the idol requested a picture of the two of them, he altered the picture of himself back.

