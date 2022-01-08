Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win the Best Actor Oscar, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier was Hollywood’s first Black movie star and the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor due to his elegant bearing and principled on-screen characters. He died at the age of 94.

Clint Watson, press secretary for the Bahamas’ prime minister, confirmed Poitier’s death to CNN.

Despite an impoverished childhood in the Bahamas and a thick island accent, Poitier rose to the top of his profession at a time when prominent roles for Black actors were uncommon. He won the Academy Award for 1963’s “Lilies of the Field,” in which he starred as an itinerant laborer helping a group of White nuns build a chapel.

As a young actor, he overcame enormous challenges