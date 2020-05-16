Shopping Centres to Reopen in Thailand, Covid-19 Curfew Eased

Shopping malls, shopping centres and restaurants are among the businesses that will be allowed to reopen in Thailand on Sunday. Furthermore the curfew hours will be shortened by one hour to 11pm.

Convention centres, wholesale markets and swimming pools will also be allowed to reopen, said Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin. Dr. Taweesilp is the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

According to the governments new rules shopping centres will have to close at 8pm. In order to give shoppers sufficient time to return home before the curfew.

Thailand’s state of emergency is still in effect until May 31, 2020. However the curfew will start at 11pm, instead of 10pm, and will run until 4am starting on Sunday. Owners of businesses are also subject to the new curfew rules.

Dr Taweesilp also said cinemas, amusement parks, boxing stadiums and gymnasiums would remain closed. Even more fitness centres will be allowed to reopen under strict conditions.

The easing of restrictions and allowing businesses to reopen comes as Thailand reports fewer new Covid-19 cases and deaths. There were only seven new cases reported on Friday. The seven cases were people returning from visits to Pakistan the Bangkok Post reports. Furthermore there have been no new deaths reported.

Dr Taweesilp said no alcoholic beverages are allowed to be consumed in restaurants businesses in Shopping centres.