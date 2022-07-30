Bitcoin (BTC) To Pak Rupee On July 30, 2022

(CTN News) – On July 30, 2022, at 10:13 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pak Rupee (PKR) was Rs5,677,993.40.

Based on the closing rate on July 29, 2022, we have calculated Bitcoin’s rate to be Rs5,703,917.87.

Bitcoin’s open exchange market rate was $23,746.63 on July 30, 2022 at 10:13 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Based on the closing rate of July 29, 2022, Bitcoin’s rate has been calculated and compared to $24,069.08.

Dogecoin to Pak Rupee on July 30, 2022

On July 30, 2022, at 10:13 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at Rs16.40 in the open exchange market. We calculated Dogecoin’s rate and compared it with the closing rate of Rs16.90 on July 30, 2022.

Dogecoin’s open market rate in US Dollars (USD) is $ 0.07 at 10:13 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on July 29, 2022.

We calculated and compared Dogecoin’s rate with $0.07 at closing on July 29, 2022.

Disclaimer: All data and information is provided solely for informational purposes. There is no financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice provided with the data. When trading, you should consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trades.

Exchange rates do not constitute investment advice. In addition, it is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security or financial product.

