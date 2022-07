USD to PKR: The Pakistani rupee may collapse further to 275 per dollar, as IGI Securities Ltd, one of the country’s leading securities firms, reported in media reports.

Many people in Pakistan check USD to PKR on google daily. Pakistan’s Currency is continuously falling versus the dollar. Therefore google deleted the USD to PKR currency conversion program at top of the page.

SEE ALSO: USD to PKR: Pakistani Rupee to Crash further to 275 Per Dollar

But you don’t need to worry about that, this may be a glitch or google is fixing the issue in currency conversion of USD to PKR. This may be happening due to continuously falling USD to PKR on daily basis.

Once PKR will stable versus the dollar, everything will be fine. All Pakistani are hoping for the stability of the Pakistani rupee versus the dollar.