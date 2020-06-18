A woman pleaded on her Facebook page that she was assaulted by her former Woman Pleads for Help on Facebook after Police Fail to Take Action. However she received no help at all. Neither from the village chief nor the local police.

Facebook user Orawan Singkum claimed her ex boyfriend, kicked and hit her with the butt of his gun, and also pointed the gun at her sister’s head while allegedly threatening to kill her and wipe out her family.

Orawan’s sister frantically called the village chief’s office but no one came to help.

Orawan subsequently went to the police station. According to Asia One, the police informed her that they “did not have the power” to arrest her former boyfriend.

“Although my ex boyfriend threatened me again on the phone, and I urged the police to hear what he said, they did nothing at all,” she complained helplessly.

Man kills himself over job loss

A man in eastern Thailand gave up on life and committed suicide after he was turned away from the Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo, Province.

His aim was to seek employment in one of the casinos in the neighbouring country’s Poi Pet district.

After receiving a report, police went to the man’s house in Aranyaprathet district to find him hanging. Police also found a gun and ammunition nearby and photographs of family members who had passed away.

His relatives said the man was very stressed after losing his job due to the Covid-19 outbreak and wanted to try his luck at the casinos in Cambodia.

However, he was unable to go across as borders have not been reopened even though restrictions have been lifted.

Though his relatives do not suspect foul play, the body has been sent for post mortem.

Motorcyclist Posts Thrill of High-Speed on Facebook, Dies Hours Later

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in a high-speed crash yesterday merely two hours after posting on Facebook that “riding a motorcycle alone is the best. I can go as fast as I wish he said”.

On being notified of the accident, Police and a rescue workers rushed to the scene to find the body of the young man next to his mangled motorcycle.

A security guard who witnessed the crash said the man was riding his motorcycle at high speed when he hit a road barrier.

The body was sent to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for an autopsy. His will be returned later to his family for a funeral.