Underage Gay Sex Ring Busted in Central Thailand

BANGKOK – Two men have arrested in central Thailand for allegedly procuring around 10 boys under 18 for sex. Police Anti-Trafficking Division arrested the men in a sting operation, at a resort in Ang Thong province.

They were identified only by thier first names Chisanupong, 27, and Teerawat, 19.

Pol Lt Colonel Natthapol Rattanamongkolsak, who led the operation, said Chisanupong was charged with sex trafficking and procuring minors for forced prostitution.

Teerawat is charged with soliciting people in public places to engage in prostitution.

Natthapol claimed the suspects confessed to procuring about 10 boys for paid sex.

Offering Underage Girls for Sex

In other news, Thai police served a warrant on a 31 year old woman who ran a bar offering underage girls for sex in Pattaya.

Sudarat Leelabut or Nanthachai, 31, known as “Orm” was arrested at a restaurant in Nong Prue, Chonburi.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on charges of offering girls over 15 and under 18 for sex.

Source: The Nation