Ukrainian Woman Reported Missing on Koh Samui Found Dead

Police on Thailand’s resort Island of Koh Samui have reported finding the dead body of 47 year-old Ukrainian woman missing since May 29th. Her body was found in a flooded ditch on the resort island on Sunday.

Koh Samui police reported that the dead Ukrainian woman was found by Mr. Uthen Ruangnon, 47, a hotel employee.

Mr. Uthen said that on Friday he was out looking for mushrooms in an area covered by scrub, near a dirt track about 30 meters from the road. He noticed a foul smell and as he walked by a ditch he saw something like a human leg in the water. Mr. Uthen said the sight of the human leg frightened him and he did not dare take a closer look.

He went back home and told his wife and some friends what he saw. On Sunday, they went together to the spot to take a better look. They found it was the body of a dead Ukrainian woman.

Pol Col Yuthana Sirisombat, the Koh Samui police said when they arrived at the scene they found her decaying body, with some bones partly visible. The forensic examiner on scene estimated the woman to have been dead 15-17 days.

A backpack was found near the body, containing 700 baht cash, some medicines and a phone charger and earphones.

Ukrainian woman had been living in Thailand for 5 years

Shortly afterwards, Ukrainian National , Mr. Dimas Frolova, arrived at the scene to viewed the body. He confirmed the body was his wife Olha Frolova, 32, who had been missing since May 25.

Speaking through an interpreter, Mr. Frolova said he and Olha had been married for 12 years and had a son. They had been living on Koh Samui about five years.

During the past year his wife had met another foreign man. Two months ago she left him and went to stay with her new boyfriend. He said she had also taken their son with her.

She had contacted a lawyer and they were preparing documents to file for a divorce, he said.

During the past two months, she visited him several times, sometimes leaving their son with him.

On May 25 she visited him and left their son in his care, saying she would return to pick him up later.

He said he waited a couple of days and hadn’t heard from her. When she had still not returned by May 29th he filed a missing person report. He explained the circumstances and asked police to help to look for her.

The woman’s body was taken to Koh Samui Hospital for an postmortem examination to help determine the cause of her death. Koh Samui Police said they were investigating her scene of her death and awaiting the autopsy results.

Pol Capt Supot said they waiting to determine if woman’s death was a homicide of accident. he also said that the woman’s death had been reported to the Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, Mr. Frolova and people who knew her would be questioned further. Footage from CCTV cameras in the area would also be examined for clues to her death.