Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Two Women Captured with 300 Kg of Compressed Marijuana
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Thai Policeman Found Stabbed to Death and Genitals Cut Off

Crime & Legal

Two Arrested for Spreading Fake News About Coronavirus

Crime & Legal News News Video

Gold Heist Murderer-Robbery Suspect Says "He Did it for the Thrill"

Crime & Legal

Police Search for Outdoor R-Rated Movie Makers in Bangkok

Crime & Legal

Over 500kg of Compressed Marijuana Seized in Thailand

Crime & Legal

Briton Arrested for Selling Counterfeit Watches to Foreigners

Crime & Legal

Singaporean Man Kidnapped and Extorted in Thailand

Crime & Legal News Video

Taiwanese Man Arrested for Brutally Murdering Wife in Thailand

Crime & Legal

Mother and Daughter Busted in Sting for Selling Meth Pills

Crime & Legal

Two Women Captured with 300 Kg of Compressed Marijuana

Published

8 hours ago

on

compressed marijuana

Authorities in northeastern Thailand have arrested two women and seized 300 kilograms of compressed marijuana. The women were apprehended after running a police checkpoint in Nong Khai province on Monday.

Pol Col Apichart Phochan, told a press briefing the arrests came after a tip-off that marijuana would be smuggled from Bung Kan province. It was to be transported along the Mittraphap highway en route for Khon Kaen.

A checkpoint was set up on Mittraphap highway in Khon Kaen’s Nam Phong district for interception.

At about half past midnight, a Mitsubishi Pajero was spotted heading in the direction. Before reaching the checkpoint, the Mitsubishi made a sudden U-turn and sped off. Even more ignoring a police order made through a megaphone to stop. The police quickly jumped into their vehicles and gave chase chase.

compressed marijuana

The vehicle sped through Udon Thani, until police forced it to a halt by shooting out its tires.

Two women were apprehended and identified as Suthida Kuapol, 33, and Aporn Klinnoy, 40. Eight fertiliser sacks with 300 compressed bricks of marijuana, weighing 300kg, were found in the vehicle.

Consequently the two women were charged with possession with intent to sell, Thai media reported.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement