Three Bangkok Cops Fired for Extorting $8000 from Frenchman

Bangkok Metro police have told a press briefing 3 police officers have been expelled for alleged extortion. The tree officers allegedly arresting and extorted a French man in downtown Bangkok.

Police investigators found credible evidence to support the victim’s claim. After Frenchman Jean Sebastien posted on Facebook that the three cops reportedly extorted him 8,000 U.S. dollars in exchange for dropping drug charges against him.

Police chief Samphan Leungsajjakul confirmed Friday that three officers have been moved to an inactive post.

“The case is being handled,” Col. Samphan said. “I believe investigators have found substantial evidence to suggest that the wrongdoing really took place.”

Metro police commander Phukphong Phongpetra later announced in the afternoon that the three policemen had been removed from the force while the probe is ongoing. Phukphong said investigators found credible evidence to support the Frenchman’s claim.

Mr. Sebastien told investigators that he was stopped for a drug search when he was walking downtown in Bangkok.

He said the cops conducted a strip search on Mr. Sebastrian. Despite not finding any drugs in his possession, he was taken to a Bangkok hospital for a urine test.

Upon testing positive for marijuana use, Mr. Sebastien was allowed to contact his friend. His friend advised him to transfer USD8,000 to his girlfriend’s account in exchange for negotiation with the police to drop the charge.

Frenchman’s friend allegedly colluded with police officers

The Frenchman agreed with the deal and was later released from custody. But he said he could not contact his friend ever since the incident, Maj. Gen. Samart said.

The Frenchman then contacted the French Embassy and filed a complaint at the national anti-graft commission. Suspecting that his friend might have colluded with the police.

Police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said disciplinary actions would be taken against the officers involved if they are found guilty.

Mr. Sebastien has also filed a legal complaint against his friend and his friend’s girlfriend for alleged extortion. A police spokesman said Sebastien was eventually released without any charges because they found a doctor’s prescription for marijuana.

There have been numerous accounts of foreigners being targeted on the streets for purported drug tests. Especially by officers from Thonglor Police Station in recent years.

Some foreigners also reported being asked to pay bribes in exchange for their release.

Source: Khaosod News