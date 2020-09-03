Thai Police Eyes Legal Action Against Officers Involved in Red Bull Case

Police have announced they will take legal action against 21 police officers accused of mishandling the fatal hit-and-run case of Red Bull Heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya. Saying they accept investigative panel chairman’s Vicha Mahakun’s report.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat Waisaya and national police deputy spokesman Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen on Wednesday held a press briefing on the police probe against the 21 officers.

They said the police accepted the results of an examination by a panel chaired by Mr Vicha, and national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda would oversee the ongoing police probe himself.

“We [RTP] will do our best and we will not protect police who do wrong. We need to find evidence to substantiate the claims and then we will pass the evidence to the National Anti-Corruption Commission [NACC] to investigate so society will have no doubts,” Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat told the Bangkok Post Wednesday.

21 Police Officers named in Thailand’s Red Bull Case Investigation

The police had found more evidence against the 21 police officers named in addition to that uncovered by Mr Vicha’s fact-finding panel, they said. Further details were unavailable.

Investigators from police indicted Mr Vorayuth Aug 31, on three charges: reckless driving causing death; failing to help a victim after a crash; and drug abuse. Eleven of the 21 police officers had been accused of negligence in their duties by the NACC in 2016. Most of the police officers have already faced disciplinary measures.

The remaining officers were recently found to be involved in the mishandling of the case and would be investigated by the NACC. Aboove all to find out if they had committed any criminal offences, said the assistant police chief.

Regarding assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Permpoon Chidchob who is also alleged to have been involved in the police’s mishandling of Mr Vorayuth’s case, Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat said the police had set up a panel to launch a disciplinary probe against him. However, that did not mean he was found to be involved in mishandling the case.

Red Bull Heir faces new Interpol Red Warrant

Regarding Mr Vorayuth, police officials said if prosecutors indicted Mr Vorayuth, they would ask Interpol to issue a Red Notice against the Red Bull heir. It would be active in 150 member countries.

After that, the police would see if Thailand had an extradition treaty with countries that responded to the Red Notice.

The police probe panel would also look into why Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, the victim of the hit-and-run case, faced a contributory negligence charge, he said.

Police in Thailand have knowledge of Mr Vorayuth’s whereabouts, but could not reveal any details, said the deputy spokesman. Pol Col Kissana also added the Immigration Bureau already had information of Mr Vorayuth’s leaving the kingdom.

Former national police chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung refused to speak to the press further. Saying he had explained everything. Pol Gen Somyot brought a lecturer to give new evidence about the speed of the car driven by Mr Vorayuth.