Study Finds Drug Dealers in Thailand Prefer Twitter

BANGKOK – Online social networks “Twitter” are now popular channels for the sale of illegal drugs, in Thailand.

The study by Kanittha Thaikla, a lecturer at the Research Institute for Health Sciences, Chiang Mai University, revealed that Twitter is a popular mode of communication between drug dealers and buyers.

Last year, the online drug trade was conducted mostly through Facebook and Line, according to Ms Kanittha.

Her study of social media drug sales covered the period from April until the end of last month.

During that period, more than 200 Twitter account owners were found to be selling narcotics and controlled drugs.

Many new Twitter users were purchasing crystal meth, cannabis, meth pills, kratom, and painkillers under tight regulatory control.

The sellers and buyers have coined a lingo to communicate between themselves and evade scrutiny by authorities.

After placing orders and transferring money, the customers received the drugs via delivery services.