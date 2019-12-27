Crime & Legal
South Koreans Busted for Online Running Gambling Website
Thailand’s Tourist Police have announced three South Korean men have been arrested for running an online gambling website in Bangkok. Pol Lt Gen Chettha Komolwantana said the gambling operation made 3 Million Baht a month.
Tourist police armed with a search warrant raided a condominium in the Srikakarin area of Bangkok on Wednesday. Mr. Lee Seungu, 27, Jeong Dawoon, 27, and Kim Yong-tae, 35, all from South Korea were arrested.
Tourist police commissioner Chettha Komolwantana said the trio ran MD-KKK.com. A sports gambling site aimed at South Korean online gamblers . Police also confiscated seven desktop computers, two laptops, 16 monitors, two telephones and five one-time-password code receivers, the Bangkok Post reported.
Pol Lt Gen Chettha said the three men entered the Thailand as tourists about three months ago. They were consequently paid 60,000 baht a month each to look after the Bangkok-based operation.
According to Thai media the gambling site also served about 300 South Korean gamblers. The online gambling website also had monthly turnover of 3 million baht.
The three were charged with illegally colluding in online gambling and also working without a proper visa or permit. Police plan to contact South Korean authorities to expand the investigation.
Four other Koreans arrested for Online Gambling
In October of this year Tourist Police arrested 4 South Korean men for an online gambling. A team of tourist police, armed with a search warrant issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court. They searched a condominium unit on Sukhumvit Soi 77 in the Phra Khanong Nua area of Watthana district.
The four suspects arrested there were identified as Kim Dongsun, 31; Bae Haeseong, 25; Lee Donggeun, 27; and Shim Woochang, 31.
The website also served customers in South Korea, but the gang used Thailand as a base to run it.
The four were consequently charged with illegally colluding in online gambling. They were handed over to Khlong Ton police for further legal action.