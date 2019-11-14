Russian Man Caught Overstaying his Visa for Seven Years

A 32 year-old Russian man has been arrested on Koh Samui Island in Surat Thani for overstaying his visa by 2,861 days.

Immigration police inspecting areas in Koh Samui district came across a foreign man, on Wednesday afternoon.

They asked for his passport and found the man’s visa had expired in 2012.

Alexey Safronenkov, 32, had overstayed his tourist visa by 2,861 days, Immigration police said on Thursday.

He was handed over to the Koh Samui police station for legal action.

The 32 year-old Russian had entered the country on Jan 12, 2012 on a tourist visa which allowed him to stay until Feb 11, 2012. He will be also be deported and blacklisted for 10 years, the Bangkok Post reported.