Police Search for Outdoor R-Rated Movie Makers in Bangkok

Published

4 mins ago

on

Bangkok Thailand lovers who engaged in sex outdoors

Bangkok police are searching for a pair of lovers or actors who possibly engaged in an outdoors R-rated movie at a university in the Bang Khen area. The police suspect the R-rated act was filmed by a foreign producer.

Authorities also said the content could be sold to porn website subscribers or members of secret chat groups.

Officers are examining footage from security cameras to gather more clues as an initial investigation. Police also believe the pair are part of a gang of Thai and foreign actors.

“They might star in R-rated movies,” deputy Bang Khen police chief Pol Lt Col Anan Worasat said yesterday.

The investigators also believe the production team intends to shoot more films in public. Even more including roadside areas, stairs, and lifts in apartments and schools.

The police launched a probe after a video clip of the lovers. Police believed the R-rated movie was recorded near a tennis court inside the university. It was then shared online according to the Bangkok Post.

A source close to the investigation said the area had been probably surveyed to make sure the actors would not be caught.  They knew security guards went on routine patrol every hour.

The R-rated movie recording allegedly lasted for 10 minutes.

Furthermore according to Thai law, people who lewdly act in public are subject to a maximum fine of 5,000 baht.

