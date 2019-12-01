Police in Southern Thailand Kill Major Crystal Meth Trafficker

Authorities in southern Thailand have seized more than 500,000 speed pills, 10 kilograms of crystal meth from a house rented by a major Myanmar drug trafficker. He was shot dead during a gunfight with police in Nakhon Si Thammarat, in southern Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Sonthichai Arwattanakulthep, said police led the search of the house at the Pattanakarn housing estate on Saturday. The officers found the house was used to produce as well as store crystal meth and other drugs.

The house was rented by Ou, a Myanmar drug trafficker, who was shot dead in southern Thailand during a clash with police Nakhon Si Thammara Thung’s, Song district the Bangkok Post reported.

Police had mounted a sting operation in which the suspect agreed to deliver deliver drugs to officers posing as buyers. When he drove up in his pickup truck, police surrounded the vehicle.

Myanmar Meth Trafficker Shot Dead

He opened fire as he tried to drive away but the officers returned fire. The suspect was shot dead and his pickup plunged into a roadside ditch. About one kilogram of crystal meth and 10,000 speed pills were seized from the vehicle. Police then extended the investigation that led to the seizures at the house.