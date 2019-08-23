Norwegian Charged for Killing British Man at 5 Star Hotel in Phuket

PHUKET – A British man has died and a Norwegian man arrested after a fight broke out between the two men at a 5 star Phuket hotel.
Upon arrival they found Norwegian Roger Bullman, 53, with a cut wound on his left shoulder and bruises on the left side of his face. British national Amitpal Singh Bajaj, 34, was lying face down in front of his hotel room.
The altercation erupted after the Briton complained about noise from the next room. His family claims the Norwegian man forced his way into their hotel room via the balcony and strangled Mr Bajaj.
His wife said her husband “sacrificed his life” to save her and their son.
Mrs Bajaj, told police how the Norwegian “barged” into their Phuket hotel room and “just started attacking her husband”.
“My husband tried to block the man and move me and my son away. Mrs Bajaj, said she grabbed the couple’s two-year-old son and fled the hotel room to look for help.
A security guard arrived at the scene and saw Mr Bullman choking Mr Bajaj.
Mr Bullman was bigger and stronger, had Mr Bajaj in a hold with his arm around his neck the security guard said.
Mr Bullman choked and hit Mr Bajaj until he was unconscious. “The security guard shouted at Mr Bullman to stop, which he did immediately” according to Phuket News.
He has been charged with trespass by an act of violence, which carries up to five years in jail.
Phuket Police also confirmed that Mr Bullman has also been charged with manslaughter. Defined under the Thai Criminal Code as causing the death of a person by inflicting injury upon the body of such person without intent to cause death.
If found guilty of manslaughter, Mr Bullman will faces between three to 15 years imprisonment.
The Norwegian Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Norwegian citizen has been arrested in Thailand and is being provided consular assistance.
Source: BBC, Phuket News
You must be logged in to post a comment Login