Norwegian Charged for Killing British Man at 5 Star Hotel in Phuket

The altercation erupted after the Briton complained about noise from the next room. His family claims the Norwegian man forced his way into their hotel room via the balcony and strangled Mr Bajaj.

His wife said her husband “sacrificed his life” to save her and their son.

Mrs Bajaj, told police how the Norwegian “barged” into their Phuket hotel room and “just started attacking her husband”.

“My husband tried to block the man and move me and my son away. Mrs Bajaj, said she grabbed the couple’s two-year-old son and fled the hotel room to look for help.

A security guard arrived at the scene and saw Mr Bullman choking Mr Bajaj.

Mr Bullman was bigger and stronger, had Mr Bajaj in a hold with his arm around his neck the security guard said.

Mr Bullman choked and hit Mr Bajaj until he was unconscious. “The security guard shouted at Mr Bullman to stop, which he did immediately” according to Phuket News.