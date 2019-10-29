Connect with us

Nigerian and Dutchman Arrested for Visa Overstays
Published

1 day ago

on

Thailand’s Immigration Police have arrested a Dutchman and a Nigerian in a clamp down on foreigners overstaying their visas.

Alexander de Rooij, 46, was arrested on Koh Samui, on Monday. Immigration police checked his passport and found that his immigration stamp had expired on July 21 this year.

Police reported Mr. de Rooij entered Thailand through Tak Bai district of Narathiwat province. His Visa Stamp allowing him to stay only until July 20. He was sent to Bor Phut police station to be charged with overstaying his visa. He will also be banned from entering the kingdom for five years, he added.

Nigerian national Ezihe Collins, 35, was arrested on Sunday as he was driving a motorcycle from his house on Koh Phangan. Police said his passport had expired on Sept 28 last year. Authorities did not mention his visa stamp.

Pol Col Sathit said a search of his house on Sunday uncovered six bags of cocaine weighing almost 10 grams. In a search of his home, authorities seized two books containing lists of names, believed to be his customers, and 34,000 baht in cash.

The Nigerian was sent to Koh Phangan police station where he was charged with visa over stay and also for possessing narcotics. Ezihe won’t be deported as he’s headed for Bangkok’s Bang Kwang Central Prison.

Cocaine possession is a category 2 offence in Thailand.

For Schedule 1 and 2 Substances:

  • A Prison sentence of 5-20 years and a fine of 100,000-400,000 Baht for production, importation or exportation sale
  • Imprisonment not exceeding 5 years, also a fine not exceeding 100,000 Baht for carrying across borders
  • Or Imprisonment of 1-5 years and a fine of 20,000-100,000 Baht for possession, use or consumption

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has also ordered police to crack down on foreign visa overstays. Especially on the islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.

