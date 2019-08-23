Man Arrested for Sexually Harassing 4 Year-Old Girl in Northern Thailand

CHIANG MAI – Police have arrested a 70 year-old homeless man for sexually harassing and molesting a 4 year-old little girl.

Mr. Sayun Jaruek, 70, was arrested at an apartment in Chiang Mai for sexually harassing a 4 year old girl.

An eyewitness reported that the girl’s mother was yelling for help to catch the man. As he tried to flee local residents restrained him until police could arrive.

The man claimed he was concerned as the girl had been scratched by a cat she was playing with. He said he only lifted up the child dress to examine the cat scratch.

While doing so he had the urge to pee, so he pulled down his pants to urinate. That was when he was attacked by the girl’s mother.

Police did not buy his claim and after checking with CCTV footage, He was charged sexual harassment of a minor.