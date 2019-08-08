Lottery Winner Arrested for Giving Away Free Methamphetamine

BANGKOK – A Thai man who won US$390,000 in the lottery last year has been arrested for welcoming the endless stream of friends to his new house with free methamphetamine.

Mr. Yuth Wongthanom,38 was detained at his house in central Thailand Thursday.

Police arrived with a search warrant after learning the house owner regularly gave away meth pills to visitors.

Upon a search of his residence officers found a plastic bag containing speed pills buried in his backyard.

Mr Yuth told police that before winning the lottery he earned a living selling vegetables.

His life took a sudden change for the better when he won first-prize in the government lottery on July 16 last year.

He spent US 227,500 buying a plot of land and US$114,00 on his new house.

He then had a welcomed regular stream of friends who came to visit him each day, Thai media reported.

As he was addicted to methamphetamine himself he was able to buy enough to treat his friends free of charge.

Woman from Laos Wins Thai Lottery

Meanwhile, A Laotian woman on August 1st won US$585,000 from three lottery tickets she bought from a lottery vendor in northern Thailand, sanook.com reported.

Mrs. Wi Sarnmano (54) crossed the border to Thailand and bought three Thai lottery tickets bearing the number 387006.

She later listened to the radio broadcast about winning lottery numbers and was elated when her lottery ticket number was announced.

“I am so happy and will use the money to support my children’s education, clear my debts and keep the rest in my bank account,” she said with a big smile.