Girl 14 Shocks Mother and Hospital Saying “God Made Her Pregnant”

The mother of a pregnant child in northeastern Thailand was shocked after hospital staff said her daughter claimed that “God” made her pregnant. However under further investigation its reported her step father had sexually abused her in their home.

The 14-year-old girl is now under the care of a shelter in northern Thailand’s Buriram province. Her state of her mind seems to be improving and she appears cheerful said Phatthira Khuncha, head of the Shelter for Children and Families.

The girl’s story grabbed headlines recently after she collapsed and was taken to a local hospital. Doctors were shocked to find she was two months pregnant. Hospital staff were further stunned when she said that “Ong Thep”, (God) had made her pregnant.

However relatives pointed an accusing finger at the girl’s stepfather. They claimed her elder sister had also been sexually abused when she was 15. They also questioned why nobody in the household had filed a police complaint.

Officials at the shelter have now filed a formal complaint with the police against the stepfather. He turned himself in the following day to acknowledge charges. He’s charged with raping a girl aged below 15 and performing an obscene act on a child under his care.

Step father claimed God made him do it

Thai media reported that the 48-year-old man admitted he had sex with the girl but claimed he was unaware of what he was doing because “God” occupied his body at the time.

The head of the shelter on Saturday quoted the girl’s mother as saying that she was not aware that her husband had allegedly raped her daughter. The mother insisted she only learned what had happened to her daughter when the case was made public.

The mother has since expressed willingness to file a complaint against her husband, said Ms Phatthira. At this stage, it was not necessary as the shelter had already filed a complaint. The mother could be a co-plaintiff if she wanted, the shelter director added.

Ms. Phatthira admitted that terminating the pregnancy would be a sensitive issue. A team representing the relevant agencies and the girl’s family would have to make a joint decision. Above all taking into consideration the impact on the child, she said.

Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, the deputy national police spokesman, said he had received a police report on the matter. National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda has instructed investigators to gather evidence carefully and swiftly as the case involved a child, he said.

School Teacher Arrested for Child Abuse

A School teacher in northeastern Thailand was arrested last Friday for the alleged child abuse of his 13-year-old niece. According to Thai media the 13 year-old niece lived with him and his wife.

The 52-year-old male school teacher was taken into custody in northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province. Nakhon Phanom provincial court approved an arrest warrant on Thursday. The teachers name and the school’s are withheld to protect the child.

Police, said the school teacher has denied the charge. He was taken to the provincial court where police applied to detain him further for child abuse.

This is the fourth case of alleged child abuse of student involving teachers this month in Thailand. Child rights activists have begun a campaign to protect students from predator teachers.

Source: Bangkok Post, MGR Online