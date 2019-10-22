Connect with us

Crime & Legal

German Man Arrested for Disposing of Compatriot's Body
Advertisement

Crime & Legal World News

Italian Busted in Australia Smuggling Heroin from Chiang Mai

Crime & Legal

Italian Man Shot and Killed in Khon Kaen By Girlfriends Ex-Lover

Crime & Legal

Husband Stabbed to Death by his Wife in Northern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Police Arrested 5 People Over Death of Thai Pretty "Lunlabelle"

Crime & Legal

Police Seize 1,500 Kilo's of Crystal Meth in Western Thailand

Crime & Legal

Self Professed Billionaire Groom Arrested Over Wedding Debt

Crime & Legal

Kiddie Porn Trafficker Sentenced to 374 Years in Jail

Crime & Legal

General Denied Bail After Being Charged in Bt44-million Fraud Case

Crime & Legal

Army Sergeant Hold 7-11 Customers Hostage then Shoots Himself

Crime & Legal

German Man Arrested for Disposing of Compatriot’s Body

Published

1 min ago

on

Police in Pattaya are investigating the death of a German woman after arresting a German man for allegedly dumping her body into a canal.

Thailand’s Immigration Police Commissioner Lt. Col. Sompong Chingduang said Tuesday that the dead woman, 77-year-old Margund Schaefer, co-owned a bar in the resort town of Pattaya with Richard Stanislaus and shared a house with him and his Thai girlfriend.

The police began their investigation of the case at the request of German authorities after Schaefer’s relatives reported losing contact with her.

Thai police launched a search for both Schaefer and Stanislaus in Chonburi Province. Immigration police interrogated Stanislaus after finding that his visa had expired in 2017.

Stanislaus’ girlfriend told police he had been living on pension money sent to Schaefer. Police said the 55-year-old Stanislaus is wanted in Germany on several fraud charges. Furthermore he is reported to have committed previous crimes involving swindling the elderly.

His girlfriend told police that Schaefer fell in the bathroom and died in January. She said Stanislaus put the German woman’s body in a box and dumped it in a canal. DNA tests and dental records established that it was German National Margund Schaefer,77.

Police have charged Stanislaus with concealing, moving or destroying a corpse and overstaying his visa.

They said forensic tests could tell them whether Schaefer died by accident or was intentionally killed.

“We found out that Mr. Richard and Mrs. Margund opened a beer bar together in Pattaya, but the business was unsuccessful,” Lt. Col. Sompong said at a news conference. “That led them into an argument. A Thai witness said they had an argument before the victim went and took a shower. But whether or not the argument led to a murder, we can’t say at this point.”

News Source: AP, Bangkok Post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement