Chiang Mai Policeman Claims he Accidentally Shot and Killed Girlfriend
The two began to fight and he brought the gun out to threaten her. They were grappling with the gun when it accidentally went off. Shooting her in the head, killing her instantly.

Published

1 min ago

on

A Chiang Mai Police Senior Sargent Major has been arrested for shooting and killing his 19 year-old Girlfriend. The victim’s name is Aphasara Manthalay, 19 years old.

Police superintendent of Chang Phueak police said he received a report that a woman was shot in a Toyota Vigo near Tambon Patan, Mueang District, Chiang Mai.

She was shot in the head by Pol. Sen. Sgt. Maj. Khongsak Kong-ngern, a commander in narcotics suppression of Chiang Mai city. He was later under arrest and interrogated at Chang Phueak police station.

Pol. Senior Sgt. Maj. Khongsak revealed that he and his girlfriend had had an argument inside the car over his jealously and anger. The two began to fight and he brought the gun out to threaten her. They were grappling with the gun when it accidentally went off. Shooting her in the head, killing her instantly.

Sgt. Maj. Kongsak had once been hailed a hero receiving a certificate of honour from his superintendent and a promotion in 2017.

Police say that they will proceed with this case according to rules of law City News reported.

