British Fugitive Wanted in UK Extradited Back from Thailand

A British fugitive who caused £140,000 of damage in a ram-raid has been extradited back to the UK from Thailand. His extradition comes after 18 months on the run in Thailand.

Dylan Taylor, 43, of Lichfield Avenue in Torquay was found guilty of burglary at Exeter Crown Court in June 2018.

Taylor was sentenced in absentia to seven-and-a-half years in jail, after he fled to Thailand. Police tweeted Taylor had now been brought back from Thailand to start his jail term.

The South Devon Crime and Proactive Policing Team said Taylor would also serve an extra four months because he failed to answer his bail.

Drove a Mitsubishi Shogun into the Co-op shop

Fugitive Taylor drove a Mitsubishi Shogun into the Co-op shop at the Trago Mills complex in Newton Abbot in December 2017. He attempted to steal an ATM cash machine.

The roof also collapsed around him, causing him to abandon the vehicle.

He has three previous convictions for ram-raiding and had only been out of prison for two weeks.

Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest after being told he was missing and his phone was traced to Thailand.

British authorities informed Thailand Immigration officers that a suspect was staying in Chon Buri, Thailand.

Taylor’s permit to stay in Thailand was also revoked and he will be handed over to British authorities.

