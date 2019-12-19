American Recaptured After Bolting from Police Truck in Phuket

Connect with us

Published

16 seconds ago

on

An American man who escaped police custody on Monday has been recaptured in Phuket, Thailand. He was arrested for overstaying his visa in Thailand. The American escaped from a police truck on Monday after being arrested for overstaying his visa.

American Dolcide Shilon, 28, was re-arrested in Phuket about noon after a tip off by local residents.

Earlier Monday, Mr Shilon fled from a police truck delivering him to immigration police. He allegedly pretended to have a limp. When police opened the truck door he bolted disappearing into a nearby forested area.

The Bangkok Post reported police flew a drone overhead, but there was no sign of him.

Mr Shilon was arrested for overstaying his visa. A local court ordered his imprisonment for six days because he couldn’t pay his fine. He was also arrested for marijuana possession, last month.

On Thursday, a local resident told police he believed the American was hiding in a local village. Dolcide, 28, was re-captured by Phuket police and taken to Immigration.

When question by police of why he ran, Mr. Shilon said he was petrified of being in a Thai Jail. He had read of many horrible stories of foreigners being beaten or killed in Thai prisons. Also being a black man he worried about racial discrimination.

Phuket immigration assured everyone concerned that the American was in good care and his fears were baseless.

Mr. Shilon will be held in an Immigration detention center to serve out his 6 day sentence and then extradited.

 

