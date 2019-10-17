Abbot Accused of Sexually Abusing 13 Year-Old Novice Monk

PHOTO: Phra Khru Sangkharakwinai Inthawinyo (seated right), 51, abbot of Wat Intharam in Kanchanaburi

A 51-year-old monk is accused of detaining a 13-year-old novice monk and forcing him to give oral sex. The novice monks father took the boy to file a complaint at the Nong Khao police on Tuesday.

They alleged that Monk Phra Khru Sangkharakwinai Inthawinyo, abbot of Wat Intharam, at one stage detained the novice inside his residence for five days. The monk allegedly forced the boy to give oral sex to him every day.

The man said his son was ordained in July and had since stayed at the temple. The boy informed his family of the sexual abuse early last month.

The novice first phoned his aunt for help in getting a transfer to another temple. After questioning, the boy told her what happened. The father said he told his son to be patient and gather evidence to support a legal complaint. The evidence included messages the abbot allegedly sent to the boy.

Threatened Novice Monk with Gun

The novice, identifying himself only as Nat, said the abbot had ordered him to give massage and also oral sex. At one stage he was detained in the monks residence for five days. The abbot allegedly intimidated the boy into staying, saying he had a gun.

After the phone calls for help, a local monk rescued him from the abbot’s residence. He was then assaulted by the abbot, the novice said.

Phra Natthee Sirijantho, 41, who reportedly rescued the novice, alleged the abbot kicked him. He then stepped on the boys chest and repeatedly hit his face. He also said he earlier accused the abbot of failing to perform his duties.

Abbot Phra Khru Sangkharakwinai denied the accusations.

Somsak Sammano, Buddhism affairs chief of Kanchanaburi, said senior local monks would form a committee to investigate the case.