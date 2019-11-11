14 Year-old Girl Killed in Southern Thailand in Argument Over a Drink

A man has confessed to killing a 14 year-old girl when he fired angry shots at his neighbor’s house over a heated argument. The tragic killing was over a glass of a sweetened drink.

Anusak Daengdet, 27, admitted he killed Sasiprapha Yisoonsaem, 14, when he fired several rounds from his shotgun at her parents house.

Mr Anusak said he regretted the girl’s death, but at the time of the attack he could not control his temper.

Wichai Yisoonsaem, the girl’s father, said that last Friday he became angry when Mr Anusak took the liberty of grabbing a cup of sweetened drink and poured it out for a dog to drink. He scolded Mr Anusak and kicked him at his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand.

He said he and his neighbor had never had a conflict before and frequently teased each other, Thai media reported.

The shots were fired at his house later, when Mr Wichai was out and his daughter was watching TV at home. She was hit in the head and succumbed to her wound the following day.

According to Police Mr Anusak and four friends launched the attack at the victim’s house. One of the friends, Watchara Wannamas, 26, was also arrested.

The three other suspects were at large, Police told the Bangkok Post.