Free N95 Masks From The White House: How to Get Them?

The White House tweets that 400 million N95 face masks will be distributed for free at pharmacies and health centers next week, sourced from the Strategic National Stockpile.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just acknowledged that cloth masks don’t provide the same level of protection against Coronavirus transmission as N95 masks or KN95 masks, the international equivalents. According to some health experts, cloth masks are especially ineffective against the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, which has caused infection rates to rise in recent weeks. Where and when can they be obtained?

Related:





Where will you be able to get free masks?

The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the Strategic National Stockpile, which has 750 million highly protective masks on hand. Pharmacies and community health centers across the country will be able to pick up the masks.

According to the White House, the masks will be available at pharmacies and community health centers that are participating in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Walgreens, based in Illinois, said it will make N95 masks in a range of sizes available free of charge at select Walgreens locations across the country.

As we finalize the operational details of this program, we will provide more information as soon as we get it,” said a Walgreens spokesperson in a statement.

When can you get them?

The White House says they will begin shipping this week for distribution late next week.

How many can you get?

White House officials said that “to ensure broad access to all Americans, three masks will be available per person.”

What kind of masks will you get?

N95 masks will be used, according to the White House. Details regarding the program’s specifics, such as whether kid-size masks will be offered and whether the masks will be worn, were not immediately available.

Also Check: