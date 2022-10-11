Scientists are Still Learning About Deltacron Variant, Which Combines Delta And Omicron Variants

(CTN News) – Deltacron variant is a hybrid of Delta and Omicron COVID-19 variants, but there’s nothing to worry about.

COVID-19 Omicron and Deltacron variants are so transmissible they’ve eclipsed all previously circulating variants of concern and are the only ones WHO considers serious.

The deltacron variant, which combines delta and omicron variants, was being reported in Europe and the United States, but researchers aren’t sure what it is.

What is the Deltacron variant?

In other words, the Deltacron variant is a recombinant virus because it includes genes from Delta and Omicron.

The recombinants happen when more than one variant infects and replicates in the same cells, says Prof Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University.

Deltacron variant is a product of Delta and Omicron variants circulating together.

Gisaid, a global community of scientists that shares virus information, posted that the Pasteur Institute in France shared the first solid evidence for this variant.

Where has this variant been found?

Gisaid says the variant has been found in several regions of France since the start of the year. “Genomes with a similar profile were also found in Denmark and the Netherlands,” Gisaid says.

Deltacron variant was also detected in the US, and about 30 cases have been reported in the UK, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Deltacron transmission from person to person in the UK is expected to be confirmed this week, says the i newspaper.

According to Dr. Etienne Simon-Loriere of the Institut Pasteur, Delta and Omicron could produce several different recombinant viruses.

“The ones in France and Denmark/Netherlands look super similar, so maybe they’re the same recombinant (with the same parental viruses),” he said.

But, he said, the Delta-Omicron recombinants reported in countries like the UK and US seem to combine different pieces of their parental viruses, so they’re different from the Deltacron variant.

We might need to give them a different name or start adding a number,” he said.

Is deltacron more severe than other variants?

Still don’t know. Fewer cases have been reported, so researchers are still learning about the deltacron variant.

Doctors expect it to behave like delta and omicron because it’s a mutation.

Will we see another wave of hospitalizations because of the deltacron variant?

I think it’s possible. It depends on the severity of new variants and what precautions people continue to take if hospitalizations rise again in the U.S. Not following safety protocols, like wearing masks indoors, could put people at risk.

“We’re at the point where we can relax some restrictions,” Panattieri said. The switch isn’t on/off – it’s more like a dimmer.”

What are the symptoms of the deltacron variant?

Scientists still don’t know much about the deltacron variant but think its symptoms will be similar to omicron and delta. COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, headache, loss of taste and smell, sore throat, and congestion.

Can COVID-19 vaccines protect you from deltacron?

Scientists don’t know how well the vaccines work against the deltacron variant, but they expect they’ll protect about as well as against other variants.

Due to new variants mutating, they’re more likely to infect even vaccinated people, but fully vaccinated and boosted people have less severe illnesses and are much less likely to get hospitalized or die from the virus than unvaccinated people.

According to Pfizer, the fourth dose of their vaccine – a booster after the two-dose primary regimen – would improve protection.

