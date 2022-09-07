Thai Public Health Ministry to Procure 3 Million Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine For Children

(CTN News) – Pfizer (Thailand) will supply the Ministry of Public Health with three million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for children between the ages of six months and five years.

Public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced today that the Pfizer vaccine would be available in October

Anutin Charnvirakul, the minister of public health, announced today (Wednesday) that the first shipment of the vaccine would be available in October, which is faster than usual because the Disease Control Department had already approved the purchase order.

Because children do not yet have the ability to protect themselves, they are vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

Moreover, the minister reaffirmed Thailand’s intention to reclassify COVID-19 as an “infectious disease under watch” instead of a “dangerous infectious disease” by October 1.

In addition, the minister of health assured the public that there are sufficient supplies of anti-viral medication to meet domestic demand, stressing that not every patient requires the medication, which can only be prescribed by a physician.

As of today, 1,605 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 20 have died, while 1,618 patients have recovered and been discharged.

There are 695 patients with lung inflammations in the hospital.

